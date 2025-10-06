Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General - Consumer Protection and Antitrust

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Summary of Position and Work

The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has an immediate opening for a full-time attorney. This position provides legal, investigation, and litigation services to the Attorney General and division relating to enforcement of consumer protection and antitrust laws.

This is an opportunity to do exciting work in a dynamic area of the law. This position presents a chance to work on investigations and cases that impact local markets and consumers and offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with other states or federal agencies on cases with national scope, impact, and interest. The successful applicant will have the opportunity to gain in depth experience in consumer protection and antitrust law, as well as complex civil litigation, while working in a fun and engaging work environment and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Responsibilities include evaluating, preparing, advancing, and concluding consumer protection and antitrust cases through litigation or settlement. Division staff have access to regional and national training courses in consumer protection and antitrust law, as well as other topics that advance civil investigation, settlement, and litigation skills. This is an in-person position, and a remote work arrangement is not an option.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family, the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined contribution retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual and sick leave.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Licensed to practice law in North Dakota, or the expectation of imminent admission to the North Dakota Bar.

2. Preference will be given to applicants with 2 or more years of legal experience including litigation experience.

3. High ethical standards; clean discipline record.

4. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

5. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

6. Excellent legal research skills and ability to effectively use Westlaw or other research tools.

7. Advanced interpersonal skills needed to work well with the public, other agencies, courts and others.

8. Ability and willingness to do excellent legal work in the areas of litigation, research and writing, investigations, and negotiations.

9. Ability to establish and maintain effective, harmonious working relationships.

10. Excellent time management and organization skills.

11. Ability to effectively use case management, document management, and e-discovery platforms and software.

12. Ability to exercise independent judgment and professional discretion in the identification, management, and resolution of alleged violations of law and related legal issues.

13. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform assistant attorney general tasks.

