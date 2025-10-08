Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture 2025

Every year the NUJ's Black Members' Council organises the Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture in honour of the pioneering journalist who founded the UK's first black newspaper The West Indian Gazette and Afro-Asian Caribbean News.

This year’s Lecture will take place on 22 October at the Guardian's office in King's Cross, London, and will be delivered by guest speaker Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Afrikan Reparations.

Ribeiro-Addy's lecture, 'Learning from Claudia Jones in the fight against the rise of the far-right', will focus on countering the pervasive rise of racism and fascism following some of the largest far-right mobilisations in the UK's recent history.

There will be a reception with light refreshments and soft drinks provided. The Lecture will begin at 7pm.

Please note that this event is open to NUJ members only. Tickets are free, but registration is required. The union will provide an attendee list to the Guardian for the purposes of security.