PointGuard AI Joins Databricks’ Launch of Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity

PointGuard AI Security Dashboard and Guardrails

PointGuard AI enhances new Databricks platform with advanced security and governance for GenAI and AI agents

Generative AI is transforming industries but creating new risks. Our mission is to help enterprises innovate securely with the governance they need, extending our protection through Databricks.” — Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointGuard AI , the leader in securing AI applications and agents, today announced its participation in the launch of Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity . By bringing its advanced AI security capabilities into this new solution, PointGuard AI empowers enterprises to adopt generative AI and intelligent agents with confidence, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.As enterprises accelerate AI initiatives, many face unique risks: from model poisoning and prompt injection to data leakage and ungoverned supply chains. Traditional security tools are not designed to handle these threats. PointGuard AI closes this gap by integrating seamlessly with Databricks to deliver:● Continuous discovery and visibility of AI models, agents, datasets, and pipelines.● Automated posture hardening aligned to the Databricks AI Security Framework (DASF 2.0).● Continuous Red Teaming to identify vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.● Real-time runtime defense to prevent sensitive data exfiltration and misuse.Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AI, said:“Generative AI and agentic AI are transforming industries, but it also introduces entirely new security challenges. Our mission is to give enterprises the ability to innovate fearlessly, with the guardrails and governance they need to stay secure and compliant. By integrating with Databricks Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity, we’re extending those protections directly into the environments where the most critical AI work is being done.”Omar Khawaja, VP of Security and Field CISO at Databricks, commented:“Security leaders today need more than tools, they need a unified data and AI-powered foundation for defense. With partners like PointGuard AI integrated with Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity, customers can better secure their AI applications and agents with the same rigor as their broader enterprise data and systems.”With Databricks, PointGuard AI gives security and risk leaders the ability to:● Eliminate blind spots across AI pipelines, agents, models, and data flows.● Automate compliance with emerging AI regulations and frameworks.● Defend against evolving AI-native threats while maintaining innovation velocity.PointGuard AI’s integration with Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity reflects its commitment to helping organizations accelerate AI adoption without sacrificing governance, trust, or resilience.For more information about PointGuard AI and its integration with Databricks, visit www.pointguardai.com About PointGuard AIPointGuard AI is a leading provider of AI security solutions, helping enterprises secure applications, agents, and data pipelines across the AI lifecycle. The PointGuard AI platform delivers discovery, posture management, adversarial testing, and runtime defense—enabling organizations to innovate with confidence while meeting evolving regulatory and compliance requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.