PointGuard AI (formerly AppSOC) Wins 2025 SC Award for Best Supply Chain Security Solution

PointGuard AI Supply Chain Security Dashboard

Solution recognized for uniquely protecting both AI and application supply chains

This award validates our vision that AI and application security must be addressed together.” — Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointGuard AI , formerly known as AppSOC , is proud to announce that it has won the SC Awards 2025 for Best Supply Chain Security Solution. This recognition underscores the company’s breakthrough in delivering the only platform purpose-built to secure both AI and application software supply chains—a critical gap in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape.As global enterprises increasingly rely on open-source components and external dependencies, software supply chains have grown both broader and more fragile. This complexity has exploded with the rise of AI, which introduces millions of open-source models and datasets—often sourced from public repositories like Hugging Face—into development environments. PointGuard AI addresses this challenge head-on with a unified approach that discovers AI models in use, tests them for weaknesses, and consolidates findings from major SCA tools, correlates vulnerabilities across systems, and prioritizes risk based on real business impact.“This award validates our vision that AI and application security must be addressed together,” said Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AI. “As organizations adopt generative AI and large language models to transform their business, they’re pulling in massive volumes of unvetted third-party components—from pre-trained models to community-contributed datasets. PointGuard AI uniquely secures these AI pipelines alongside traditional software, ensuring trust, integrity, and compliance across the entire AI application stack.”Redefining Supply Chain SecuritySC Media highlighted PointGuard AI’s innovative capabilities as a key differentiator among the finalists. Rather than limiting protection to conventional vulnerabilities, the platform secures modern development pipelines end-to-end—including critical AI supply chain risks such as poisoned models, tainted training data, and shadow dependencies in open-source ecosystems.PointGuard AI enhances visibility by mapping all components—libraries, services, hosts, and cloud resources—into a structured application hierarchy. By enriching vulnerability data with threat intelligence from CISA KEV, EPSS, VulDB, and the NVD, the platform identifies and prioritizes issues that pose the greatest organizational risk. It also cuts through alert fatigue, automatically eliminating up to 95% of low-priority noise to accelerate response time.A Growth Story Anchored in InnovationSince its recent rebrand from AppSOC, PointGuard AI continues to invest in automation, scalability, and cross-platform integration. The platform’s ability to streamline remediation workflows—through tools like Jira, ServiceNow, and CI/CD integrations—has driven widespread enterprise adoption. Security teams benefit from a single source of truth for both AI and application vulnerabilities, along with audit-ready compliance tracking for frameworks such as NIST CSF 2.0, ISO 27001, and GDPR.“Our mission is to simplify the complexity of modern software risk,” added Kothari. “Winning the SC Award is a huge milestone—but we’re just getting started.”About PointGuard AIPointGuard AI is the cybersecurity platform redefining how enterprises secure both AI and application software supply chains. Trusted by industry leaders, the platform provides scalable protection for everything from third-party libraries to pre-trained AI models. With deep visibility, risk-based prioritization, and automated workflows, PointGuard AI helps organizations secure innovation without compromise.

