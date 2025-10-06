HonorHealth and evolvedMD Celebrate Five Years of Life-Changing Partnership

HonorHealth Healthcare System

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- evolvedMD is excited to celebrate five impactful years with HonorHealth, our dedicated partner in delivering fully integrated behavioral health services in primary care. Together, we have transformed thousands of lives by embedding mental health care directly into HonorHealth’s primary care sites, demonstrating that treating the mind and body side by side leads to better outcomes for both patients and providers.“Integrated behavioral health embedded in our primary cares is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’— it’s essential to deliver the quality of care our patients need and deserve,” said Jared Berkowitz, MD, chief medical officer for HonorHealth Primary Care. “Through this partnership with evolvedMD, we’ve built a model that empowers providers, supports patients holistically, and strengthens the communities we serve.”Since launching this innovative partnership in 2019, HonorHealth and evolvedMD have relentlessly focused on expanding access to collaborative, team-based care. After five years of implementation, the results speak for themselves:• Nearly 17,000 patients served• 27 HonorHealth primary care clinics supported• 30 on site Behavioral Health Managers• 64% patient response rate to PHQ-9 depression screenings• 63% patient response rate to GAD-7 anxiety screeningsThese outcomes underscore the powerful impact of HonorHealth and evolvedMD’s shared commitment to proactive mental health care. By removing barriers to access and ensuring that behavioral health is part of the routine primary care experience, patients receive timely, evidence-based support when and where they need it most.“We are proud of how this collaboration has redefined behavioral health in Arizona,” said Erik Osland, co-founder and CEO of evolvedMD. “As we look to the next five years, we remain committed to pushing boundaries in care delivery to ensure every patient receives the comprehensive support they deserve.”By embedding licensed mental health professionals into primary care teams, HonorHealth and evolvedMD are redefining what modern health care looks like: collaborative, responsive, and compassionate. This milestone marks not only five years of measurable success but also the foundation for continued innovation that will touch many more lives for years to come.About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being.About evolvedMDLaunched in 2017, evolvedMD is a leading provider of Collaborative Care and among the fastest growing behavioral health companies in the United States. evolvedMD’s unique model places master’s level behavioral health clinicians onsite and embedded within primary care. Both outcomes driven and economically viable, evolvedMD’s approach offers a better way to integrate behavioral health.

