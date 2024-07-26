Partners in Pediatrics Expands Behavioral Health Services to Patients in Denver
Partners in Pediatrics is thrilled to partner with evolvedMD to bring additional mental health services to our patients in the comfort of our office.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners in Pediatrics is enhancing its onsite behavioral health services to improve access to care and achieve better health outcomes for patients. Through an innovative collaboration with Phoenix-based evolvedMD, a nationally recognized company that integrates behavioral health into primary care, Partners in Pediatrics plans to embed evolvedMD behavioral health providers within both of its health care centers.
This industry-leading partnership will enable evolvedMD behavioral health specialists to work alongside Partners in Pediatrics primary care providers and care team members to deliver a comprehensive, connected approach to care – a model proven to deliver better overall health outcomes.
“Partners in Pediatrics is thrilled to partner with evolvedMD to bring additional mental health services to our patients in the comfort of our office,” said Dr. Meg Harline, Pediatrician and co-owner of Partner in Pediatrics. “Therapy provides many benefits to children such as building self-confidence and enhancing social skills during the many transitions of childhood. It helps children learn healthy behavioral habits and coping mechanisms that they can use the rest of their lives.”
The initial launch and rollout will take place July 23 at their South Denver clinic, located at 9785 Maroon Circle Suite G104, Englewood, CO, and will expand within the coming months to their Belcaro clinic, located at 3801 E Florida Ave Ste. 300, Denver, CO. Licensed behavioral health clinicians will be able to help with a variety of healthcare issues including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance abuse, self-injury, and more.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Suicide is a leading cause of death for young people in Colorado ages 10 to 24 and 44% of American teens report feeling persistently sad or hopeless” Additionally, Children’s Hospital Colorado, declared a ‘State of Emergency’ for Youth Mental Health in 2021.
“As a national leader in behavioral health integration, evolvedMD is excited to have Partners in Pediatrics on board,” said Erik Osland, Co-CEO of evolvedMD. “We know children have been experiencing mental and behavioral health issues since the pandemic and now they can get the help they need in their trusted primary care physician’s office.”
About Partners in Pediatrics:
Partners in Pediatrics is a medical home dedicated to providing exceptional pediatric healthcare for infants, children, and adolescents in the greater Denver community. Their practice embraces a holistic approach to healthcare and treats the whole person by addressing the mind and body through physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being, providing evidence-based and proactive guidance for wellness and illness. Partners in Pediatrics partners with patients and families to empower them to make informed decisions about their health, creating an inclusive environment where they feel valued and heard at every step of their healthcare journey. To learn more about their practice visit https://partnersinpediatrics.com.
About evolvedMD:
Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evolvedmd.com.
