Lightspeed Systems Expands Partnership with 1EdTech to Streamline Privacy, Security, and Cyber Risk Insights for Schools

Lightspeed Systems and 1EdTech Consortium Partnership

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, the trusted partner to tens of thousands of schools, today announced an expanded partnership with 1EdTech® Consortium , strengthening its commitment to K–12 cybersecurity and simplifying how districts vet the safety, data privacy, accessibility, and interoperability of educational technology.Through this partnership, Lightspeed Systems will now sponsor 1EdTech affiliate memberships for its partner school districts, giving customers access to one of the largest edtech standards communities in the world. With this integration, customers using Lightspeed Insight™ gain direct access to 1EdTech’s product insights into an edtech tool’s data privacy, security, accessibility and AI policies, saving time in the vetting and procurement process. Through this partnership, these insights will be readily available in the dashboards districts already rely on.“At a time when school cybersecurity threats are growing and IT teams are stretched thin, we’re focused on doing what we do best: making complex tasks simpler,” said Rob Chambers, EVP, Product at Lightspeed Systems. “This expanded partnership puts the power of the 1EdTech community into the hands of our customers—without requiring extra steps, logins, or guesswork.”Districts will benefit from:● Access to privacy, security, and interoperability insights across thousands of edtech tools—directly in Lightspeed Insight● Inclusion in 1EdTech’s privacy and interoperability community meetings and trainings● Discounts to 1EdTech events like the Learning Impact conference● Access to the TrustEd Apps Certified Leader Program for ongoing professional development“The 1EdTech community is committed to building an integrated foundation of open standards that makes educational technology work better for everyone,” said Curtiss Barnes, 1EdTech CEO. “Through these sponsorships, Lightspeed will help bring us all closer to reducing complexity, accelerating innovation, and expanding possibilities for learners worldwide through education technology.”This expanded partnership reinforces Lightspeed’s mission to make digital learning safe, effective, and easy to manage—while supporting district leaders in their critical work to protect students and secure systems.For more information about Lightspeed Insight, visit the Lightspeed Systems website

