The Confidence Code: Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi’s AI Advantage Summit Helps People Thrive Alongside AI

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

A transformative event teaching people how to replace fear with confidence and use AI as an ally for success and personal growth.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live and work, but for many, it’s also creating something less visible... uncertainty.That’s why Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, two of the most recognized voices in personal and business growth, have teamed up once again to launch the AI Advantage Summit, a free 3-day virtual event happening November 6–8, 2025, designed to help people move from AI anxiety to AI confidence.From Fear to Empowerment:For years, Robbins and Graziosi have helped millions of people master the psychology of success. Now, they’re applying those same principles to one of the biggest shifts of our time, the rise of artificial intelligence.“The people who win in moments of massive change aren’t the ones who know the most,” Graziosi often says. “They’re the ones who adapt the fastest.” Through the AI Advantage Summit, participants will discover how to adapt with confidence, blending proven mindset strategies with practical AI education to help them thrive in this new digital era.The Power of Adaptability -- The event brings together an extraordinary lineup of experts bridging human potential and technological innovation, including:- Marc Benioff (Salesforce) – On innovation, purpose, and leadership in an AI-powered economy.- Arthur Brooks (Harvard University) – On aligning happiness and success in times of change.- Igor Pogany (My AI Advantage) – On developing AI literacy for entrepreneurs and everyday professionals.- Allie K. Miller (AI Advisor & Investor) – On using AI to scale smarter, not harder.- Rachel Woods (The AI Exchange) – On making AI practical for small business growth.- And more AI Experts from alla round the world.Each speaker offers a different lens... Leadership, creativity, operations, and mindset, but all share one message: AI doesn’t replace people; it amplifies them.What Attendees Will Walk Away With... Across three interactive days, attendees will gain both clarity and courage.They’ll learn:- How to reframe AI from a threat to a tool for personal and professional growth.- Simple ways to save hours each week through automation and smarter systems.- How to use AI to sharpen creativity, storytelling, and strategy.- How to make decisions faster and with greater confidence.- The mindset shifts that separate those who thrive from those who freeze.This isn’t just another tech event... It’s a transformation experience designed to help people step into the future ready, focused, and unafraid.Why Now Matters More Than Ever:By 2026, more than 90% of companies will be using AI in some capacity. Yet the biggest challenge isn’t the technology itself, it’s the mindset of those who use it.Robbins and Graziosi believe confidence, not code, will define the next generation of leaders.“The future doesn’t belong to the most technical,” Graziosi said. “It belongs to the most adaptable.”For those ready to gain clarity, skill, and confidence in a world moving faster than ever, the AI Advantage Summit offers the roadmap.Registration is free but limited. Save your seat now at AIAdvantageSummit.com About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades, Robbins has helped over 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes, and entertainers. Robbins is also the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

