Turn Disruption Into Opportunity: Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi’s AI Advantage Summit Shows How to Harness AI for Growth

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

Discover how business owners and professionals are using AI to simplify operations, increase profit, and scale faster than ever.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence isn’t coming. It’s already here — and it’s changing everything about how businesses operate, scale, and compete.But while most companies are struggling to keep up, entrepreneurs and professionals around the world are about to gain a major advantage.Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, two of the most trusted names in personal and business growth, are bringing together some of the most forward-thinking minds in technology, leadership, and entrepreneurship for the AI Advantage Summit, a free 3-day virtual event happening November 6–8, 2025.The event’s goal: to help everyday people transform disruption into opportunity by learning how to use AI as a growth engine — not a replacement for human potential.Where Technology Meets Human Strategy:For decades, Robbins and Graziosi have helped millions of people master change from economic uncertainty to digital transformation. Now, with AI revolutionizing industries faster than any innovation before it, they’re helping business owners and professionals navigate this new era with confidence.“AI isn’t just a tool,” Graziosi explained recently. “It’s an amplifier. It magnifies whatever you put into it... Your creativity, your productivity, your strategy. The goal isn’t to compete with it, but to use it intelligently so you can focus on what humans do best: connection, leadership, and vision.”Joining them are some of the most respected names in business and technology, including Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Rachel Woods (The AI Exchange), Igor Pogany (My AI Advantage), Allie K. Miller (AI Advisor and Investor), and Zack Kass (Former OpenAI Executive) — each bringing unique insights on how AI is transforming industries and unlocking new growth potential.From Overwhelmed to Optimized: The Business Impact of AI:The AI Advantage Summit will teach attendees how to identify exactly where AI can streamline their workflows, eliminate time-draining tasks, and boost results.Through live sessions, expert panels, and real-world examples, participants will learn how to:- Automate repetitive tasks and reclaim hours each week.- Build smarter marketing systems that attract more customers.- Use AI to enhance team performance, decision-making, and customer experience.- Turn data into direction by spotting opportunities faster and with greater accuracy.It’s not about turning people into programmers. It’s about giving entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals the confidence to thrive in the new economy.The Advantage of Being Early:According to recent research, nearly 90% of businesses plan to integrate AI tools by 2026, but only a fraction have a clear strategy. Robbins and Graziosi believe those who take action now will gain a decisive edge.By attending the AI Advantage Summit, participants will leave with more than just knowledge... They’ll have a roadmap for immediate implementation.Early registration is free but limited. Learn more and reserve a spot at AIAdvantageSummit.com. The Movement Behind the Summit:The AI Advantage brand was born from a simple idea: to make AI confidence accessible to everyone.Through programs, events, and partnerships, Robbins and Graziosi are building a bridge between high-level innovation and practical human growth, helping people not just survive disruption, but use it to thrive.Their mission is clear: the future of work isn’t about machines replacing people. It’s about people learning how to use machines to multiply what’s possible.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades, Robbins has helped over 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes, and entertainers. Robbins is also the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

