Judge Porter Named Chief Judge of Fifth Judicial District

Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Court Judge David M. Porter, Des Moines, as chief judge of the Fifth Judicial District. Judge Porter succeeds Chief Judge Michael Huppert who will retire January 2, 2026. Judge Porter will begin the position of chief judge January 3, 2026.

"I was extremely pleased to recommend Judge Porter as someone well qualified to be the next chief judge of the Fifth Judicial District and my colleagues on the supreme court unanimously agreed," Chief Justice Susan Christensen said. "The Fifth Judicial District includes the largest county in Iowa by population and three of the five smallest counties, so the job requires a strong, experienced leader who can inspire court staff and judges in both urban and rural courthouses. We wholeheartedly believe Judge Porter is that person."

Judge Porter was appointed to the district court bench in October 2015. He received dual Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Maryland at College Park. Judge Porter earned his law degree from Drake University Law School in 2004.

Currently, Judge Porter serves on the Iowa Judicial Qualifications Commission. He also serves on the Iowa Domestic Abuse Death Response Team. Judge Porter is a member of the C. Edwin Moore Inn of Court, as well as a member of the Polk County and Iowa State Bar Associations.

"I am honored to have been selected as chief judge for the Fifth Judicial District,” Judge Porter said. “I would like to thank Chief Justice Christensen and the justices of the Iowa Supreme Court for the trust they have placed in me and for this opportunity to serve. I have been truly humbled by the overwhelming support from my colleagues on the bench and court staff from across the district. Together, we will continue to strive to make our courts effective, efficient and accessible for all the people who live and work in the Fifth Judicial District."

As chief judge, Judge Porter will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the performance of administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the judicial council, which advises the supreme court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts. In addition, he will continue to preside over cases.

The Fifth Judicial District comprises 16 counties: Adair, Adams, Clarke, Dallas, Decatur, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Marion, Polk, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Warren, and Wayne. The district has 27 district court judges, 23 district associate court judges, 23 part-time magistrates, 4 senior judges, and 391 employees, with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of approximately $40.85 million. More than 198,000 cases were initiated in the Fifth Judicial District in 2024.