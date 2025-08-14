Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Bettendorf September 16

On Tuesday, September 16, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Bettendorf, Iowa. The proceedings will take place in the Bettendorf High School auditorium, 3333 18th Street. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

State Public Defender v. Iowa District Court for Scott County, case number 25-0011 from Scott County District Court.

Case summary: The State Public Defender (SPD) filed motions to withdraw its office as counsel in several criminal cases in Scott County due to “temporary overload” of its attorney staff. The SPD argues the district court acted unlawfully when it failed to follow the language of Iowa Code sections 13B.9 and 815.10 requiring the court to appoint substitute counsel. The district court found that in the absence of available contract or noncontract attorneys to take on the representations, there is no statutory basis to relieve the SPD of its obligation to represent the defendants and ordered the SPD’s office to remain counsel of record.

Attorney briefs for State Public Defender v. Iowa District Court for Scott County are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/25-0011.

A public reception with the supreme court justices sponsored by the Scott County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still cameras, video cameras, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.