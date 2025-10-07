'Win Big Bids' Soars to #1 International Bestseller: Alison Etinoff Shares Blueprint for Winning High-Value Contracts

In her #1 International Bestseller, Alison Etinoff shares her proven blueprint for winning high-value contracts Author Alison Etinoff

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government Contracting Growth Strategist, Alison Etinoff, launched her groundbreaking book, Win Big Bids: Land Lucrative Contracts, Scale Fast, and Build True Wealth , catapulting to #1 International Best Seller status in record time. Win Big Bids offers a transformative system for securing government and corporate contracts. It empowers women, minority, and veteran entrepreneurs to turn knowledge into legacy-building wealth.Win Big Bids presents a clear, practical plan based on Dr. Alison Etinoff’s eight-figure business journey. It shows business owners how to leverage their existing skills into substantial, long-term contracts without chasing clients, working nonstop, or relying on online hype. The book explains government and corporate bidding in plain language and gives new and growing businesses steps they can implement immediately. Etinoff’s Win Big Bids System guides readers to:Position themselves so decision-makers take notice.Pitch powerfully and command any room.Craft bid-winning proposals.Scale revenue without compromising values.“Whether you want your first $100K contract or you’re building something that outlives you, this is where it starts,” Etinoff affirms. “You don’t need permission. You need a plan. This is it.”Reaching #1 International Best Seller status, Win Big Bids is already being hailed as an essential resource for women and minorities seeking a proven, results-driven path to business growth. Its immediate acclaim is bolstered by endorsements from distinguished business leaders.“The entrepreneurial world is filled with both opportunities and challenges, and government contracting represents one avenue that many have found beneficial for their circumstances. Alison has walked this path and learned lessons along the way that have helped her produce eight-figure results. For those who are considering this field and believe it aligns with their skills and situation, her experiences may provide valuable insights,” states Dr. Myron Golden, bestselling author and renowned business growth strategist.About the AuthorAlison Etinoff is a Government & Corporate Strategist, Business Growth Expert, and Award-Winning Leader, specializing in helping small businesses and new entrepreneurs grow the government arm of their business. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration, an MBA from Delaware State University, and an honorary PhD in Christian Leadership and Business from High Place Christian University. In 2024, Alison received the United States Presidential Award for Voluntary Acts of Service for her tireless commitment to communities and businesses nationwide. As a practical wealth coach, wife, devoted mom, and God-made millionaire, Alison merges faith and strategy to help others prosper, leading through her revolutionary Win Big Bids Framework under the W.H.O.O.O.S.H. Effect umbrella.Win Big Bids, published and marketed by Rory Carruthers Marketing and Lasting Press, is available at https://WinBigBids.com/book in Digital, Paperback, Hardcover, and Audiobook formats.For more information on Alison Etinoff, visit AlisonEtinoff.com or email alison@alisonetinoff.com.

