Jay Falcone’s Fast Track to Prosperity - Your Guide to Financial Independence Earns #1 International Bestseller Status

Inflation is rising, interest rates are creeping up, gas and grocery costs are at an all-time high. When will it end? If there was ever a time to gain control over your finances, that time is now!”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal finance expert Jay Falcone of Prospero Financial Solutions Ltd. (in Edmonton, Canada) has earned #1 Bestselling Author status for his informative book, Fast Track to Prosperity - Your Guide to Financial Independence.
Falcone’s easy-to-read book contains a wealth of information on financial education, financial literacy, and investing that can benefit anyone, regardless of income or background. It also provides insightful tips on self-help and mental health and explains how these apply to financial well-being.
Fast Track to Prosperity covers three clear steps to repair your financial health and gain control of your journey to prosperity.
PAUSE: This step is about defining values around money and using these to create personal financial goals.
PLAN: The planning phase offers a revolutionary method for controlling money with a focus on enjoying what is already available. It doesn't require strict or complicated budgets.
PROSPER: This final step is all about making money go further, including setting up long-term investments to take care of retirement and managing credit and debt in a more mindful manner.
Falcone is strongly committed to the Pause, Plan, and Prosper method because it is based on his extensive experience in the field of finance. Falcone states that this method can work for anyone at any stage of their journey. He also cautions that:
"Inflation is rising, interest rates are creeping up, gas and grocery costs are at an all-time high.
When will it end? If there was ever a time to gain control over your finances, that time is now!"
ABOUT JAY FALCONE
Jay Falcone (B. Comm, MBA, CMA, CPA, CHRP) is the consummate expert in all things financial, benefits, pensions, and human resources. A graduate of the University of Alberta and Royal Roads University, he has dedicated his illustrious 35-year career to educating people on the topic of financial literacy. This includes establishing the Financial Literacy Program (FLP) for the Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.
Falcone’s teaching style mixes advanced and basic financial concepts delivered in a fun and interesting manner, with the intention of making the subject accessible to all. His devotion to personal finance education also led to him founding Prospero Financial Solutions Ltd., an organization that offers workshops on finance to SMEs and educational institutions.
