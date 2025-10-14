AI for the Rest of Us: Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Announce the AI Advantage Summit to (Finally) Make AI Simple & Human

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

Robbins and Graziosi aim to demystify AI, helping everyday people overcome fear and confusion through real-world, human-centered training.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence may be the fastest-growing technology in history, but for most people, it still feels complicated, intimidating, or out of reach. That’s exactly what Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are determined to change with the AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day virtual event happening November 6–8, 2025, at AIAdvantageSummit.com The Summit was created to bridge the gap between cutting-edge innovation and everyday application... Empowering entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals to confidently use AI to save time, increase productivity, and accelerate growth.“People don’t need more complexity,” said Dean Graziosi. “They need clarity. The AI Advantage Summit was built to show how this technology can simplify your life, not overwhelm it.”Simplifying the Future of Work:The event brings together some of the world’s most respected thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and AI pioneers including Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Allie K. Miller (AI advisor and investor), Zack Kass (AI strategist and former OpenAI executive), Arthur Brooks (Harvard professor and bestselling author), Rachel Woods (The AI Exchange), Sabrina Ramonov (AI entrepreneur), Igor Pogany (founder of My AI Advantage), and Amjad Masad (CEO of Replit).Together, they’ll break down how AI can be used by anyone, not just tech experts, to work smarter, think bigger, and gain an advantage in an increasingly competitive world.To reserve a complimentary seat and get full event details, visit AIAdvantageSummit.com Across three high-impact days, participants will learn how to:- Cut through the noise and identify which AI tools truly matter for their goals- Save 15+ hours per week by automating repetitive business and personal tasks- Create more persuasive marketing and content using AI frameworks- Overcome fear and overwhelm by learning simple, repeatable systems- Turn uncertainty into opportunity — building confidence for the future“AI isn’t just for corporations anymore,” Graziosi said. “It’s for the teacher, the realtor, the coach, the parent... anyone who wants to reclaim their time and get ahead in this new economy.”Attendees will walk away with a clearer understanding of how to use AI as a personal assistant, creative collaborator and business accelerator. And no coding, technical background or previous experience required.The Human Side of the AI Revolution:While the world races toward automation, Robbins and Graziosi are taking a different approach: keeping people at the center. The AI Advantage Summit is built on a core belief, that when used correctly, technology amplifies human creativity, empathy and potential.“This event is about turning confusion into confidence,” said Graziosi. “Because the people who learn to use AI to their advantage will be the ones who thrive in the years ahead.”Registration for the AI Advantage Summit is free and open now at AIAdvantageSummit.com About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades, Robbins has helped over 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes, and entertainers. Robbins is also the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

