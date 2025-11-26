Sharing Thanksgiving Traditions, Thankful for What You Do

Dear Colleagues and Friends,

This season has me thinking about traditions and how they have a way of keeping people and communities connected. You may have a favorite dish that is always on your table or people with whom you always share a Thanksgiving meal or game. For my family, we start Thanksgiving morning with a (usually very chilly) hike. Whatever your tradition, the act of carrying it out each year can provide a sense of belonging or gratitude.

In our day-to-day work it can be hard to be fully mindful of the connections we all have, through a shared mission of supporting, celebrating, and empowering people with developmental disabilities to live their richest lives. Our shared commitment asks a lot of each of us, an abundance of sacrifice, selflessness and care. During this holiday, I am grateful for you and for what we share. Without this bond, our mission would not be possible.

This year I hope you will join me in celebrating one another as colleagues, as well as people with developmental disabilities who we learn from every day, and their families whose love and devotion keep us all striving to do better. A very special thank you to those of you who are working this Thanksgiving to make sure the people you support can celebrate their traditions as well. I encourage us all to make this recognition of each other one of our annual traditions. You are all part of the OPWDD family and I could not be more thankful.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer, Commissioner