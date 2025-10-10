Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Announce The AI Advantage Summit: Helping Entrepreneurs Thrive in the New AI Era

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

A free 3-day virtual event uniting global leaders to help people harness AI for real growth, clarity, and confidence.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how the world works, two of the most trusted names in personal and professional growth, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, are coming together to help people not just adapt to AI but use it to accelerate their business and personal success.The AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day virtual event streaming globally from November 6–8, 2025, was designed to cut through the noise and help everyday entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals confidently use AI to grow faster, work smarter, and unlock new possibilities. Registration is now open at AIAdvantageSummit.com , where attendees can reserve a complimentary seat and gain access to exclusive pre-event resources.“AI is changing everything about how we operate in life and business,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “But most people feel stuck in the confusion. This event gives them the clarity, tools, and belief that they can use AI to amplify their results starting now.”The AI Advantage Summit will feature an extraordinary lineup of industry leaders and innovators including Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Allie K. Miller (AI advisor and investor), Zack Kass (former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI), Arthur Brooks (Harvard professor and bestselling author), Amjad Masad (CEO of Replit), Rachel Woods (The AI Exchange), Sabrina Ramonov (AI educator and entrepreneur), and Igor Pogany, founder of My AI Advantage and one of the most widely followed AI creators online.Each speaker will share powerful strategies for how AI is being used today to save time, spark creativity, and build lasting growth in both business and life. The sessions will include real examples, practical applications, and simple ways to start using AI immediately.“AI isn’t here to replace people, it’s here to amplify them,” said Graziosi. “When you know how to use it the right way, you don’t just survive the future... you lead it.”This first-of-its-kind event is part of Robbins and Graziosi’s new education company, AI Advantage, created to make AI simple, human, and accessible for everyone. The goal is to help people overcome fear and confusion by giving them tools that turn AI into a trusted advantage instead of a threat.What Attendees Will Walk Away With:Over three interactive days, participants will discover how to turn AI into a practical advantage, regardless of their industry or experience level. Sessions are designed to help attendees leave with clarity, confidence, and momentum, not confusion.Here’s what they’ll take away:✅ Clarity in the Chaos – Learn which tools actually matter for your goals, and which ones to ignore.✅ Time-Saving Systems – Discover simple ways to automate busywork, streamline operations, and reclaim hours each week.✅ Real-World Use Cases – See how entrepreneurs and business leaders are using AI to grow sales, improve customer service, and create new opportunities.✅ Confidence and Competence – Walk away with practical prompts, templates, and frameworks to start implementing immediately.✅ Community and Support – Gain access to a like-minded global community committed to growing together through the AI Advantage movement.By the end of the Summit, participants will have a personal roadmap for how to make AI their co-pilot in business and in life.The event is completely free to attend, but space is limited. Interested participants can register for the AI Advantage Summit now at AIAdvantageSummit.com . Replays will be available for a limited time, and early registrants will also receive bonus training and behind-the-scenes updates leading up to the event.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades, Robbins has helped over 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes, and entertainers. Robbins is also the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

