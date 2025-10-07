World Cord Blood Day 2025 to Highlight Newborn Screening for Krabbe Disease and Potential Low-Cost Cancer Treatment

On November 17th, discover cord blood's critical role in cancer treatments, fighting Krabbe disease and exciting cerebral palsy research.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the Cord Foundation (501c3 nonprofit) is pleased to announce World Cord Blood Day 2025 (www.WorldCordBloodDay.org ) will take place on November 17th, featuring a free online medical conference and numerous in-person educational events around the globe.

Easier to match than bone marrow, more than 60,000 cord blood transplants have been performed worldwide in the treatment of 80+ life-threatening diseases such as leukemia, sickle cell, thalassemia, lymphoma and more. In addition, we are seeing impressive results when early newborn screening for Krabbe disease is combined with cord blood transplantation, typically within 30 days of birth – potentially a life-saving procedure for which timing is critical, and cord blood holds a distinct advantage thanks to its quick turnaround from registry to patient. Likewise, we are seeing encouraging results from recent research exploring the potential use of cord blood to treat cerebral palsy. All of this and more will be discussed at this year’s virtual conference.

World Cord Blood Day 2025 will provide the perfect opportunity for healthcare professionals, parents, students and government policy makers to learn about this vital medical resource. In addition to the many live events being held globally by WCBD Community Champions, a livestream will launch the official WCBD 2025 conference at 10am ET on November 17th. The full official virtual conference will be available to view in your time zone at www.WorldCordBloodDay.org (free registration, open to the public).

Featured speakers for the online medical conference will include (in order of appearance):

• Kristin Audet with son, Zion (Cord Blood Recipient for Krabbe disease)
• Steve Buechler (Cancer Survivor - Cord Blood Recipient)
• Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg (Duke University - Marcus Center for Cellular Cures)
• Dr. Filippo Milano (Fred Hutch Cancer Center)
• Dr. Yago Nieto (MD Anderson Cancer Center)
• Dr. Megan Finch-Edmondson (Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute)
• Dr. Madison Paton (Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute)

World Cord Blood Day 2025 is hosted and organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit. Inspiring Partners for this event include the NMDP (formerly Be The Match), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), Cord Blood Association (CBA), and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to register free for the online conference and learn how you can participate on-line or at a free local event in your community (#WCBD25 #WorldCordBloodDay).

Charis Ober
Save the Cord Foundation (host of World Cord Blood Day)
+1 520-419-0269
email us here
Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


Visit Newsroom
About

Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established to promote awareness of the life-saving benefits of cord blood based on u​nbiased and factual information. The Foundation educates parents, health professionals and the general public about the need to preserve this valuable medical resource while providing information on both public cord blood donation programs and private family cord blood banks worldwide.

Save the Cord Foundation

