World Cord Blood Day 2024: Discover the Power of Cord Blood in Cellular Therapy and the Fight Against Cancer

World Cord Blood Day 2024 - Free virtual medical conference and live local events globally

NOV 15 is World Cord Blood Day 2024. Discover positive trends in Japan, latest advances in US, UK & Canada. Free online medical conference & live local events.

Whether it's the launch of 'Cord Blood in the Classroom' or exciting news out of Japan, Canada, the UK or the US, there is something for everyone during World Cord Blood Day 2024!” — Charis Ober, Save the Cord Foundation (host of WCBD 2024)

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save the Cord Foundation (501c3 non-profit) is pleased to announce World Cord Blood Day 2024 ( www.WorldCordBloodDay.org ) will take place on November 15th, featuring a free online medical conference and numerous in-person educational events around the globe.Easier to match than bone marrow, more than 60,000 cord blood transplants have been performed worldwide in the treatment of 80+ life-threatening diseases such as leukemia, sickle cell, thalassemia, lymphoma and more. In addition, we are now seeing that cord blood and placental tissue cells hold tremendous potential in innovative clinical trials focused on regenerative medicine and cellular therapies for cerebral palsy, stroke, HIV, spina bifida and more. As a result, cord blood is at the forefront of medicine with encouraging usage trends in Asia, as well as pioneering research and a focus on education in the US, UK and Canada.World Cord Blood Day 2024 will provide the perfect opportunity for healthcare professionals, parents, students and government policy makers to learn about this vital medical resource. In addition to the many live events being held globally by WCBD Community Champions, a livestream will launch the official WCBD 2024 conference at 10am ET on November 15th. The full official virtual conference will be available to view in your time zone via Eventbrite (free, open to the public).Attendees will discover the power cord blood in the fight against cancer with nearly 100% usage rates in Japan, as well as the latest advances in transplant and cellular therapies in the US, UK and Canada. Featured speakers for WCBD 2024 will include (in order of appearance):• Exclusive launch of “Cord Blood in the Classroom” featuring Dr. Maegan Capitano (Indiana University School of Medicine), Charis Ober and Melanie Hall (Save the Cord Foundation), Barbara Torrey and Clarissa Monreal (Gilbert Public Schools, AZ)• Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg (Duke University - Marcus Center for Cellular Cures - USA)• Dr. Junya Kanda (Kyoto University Hospital – Japan)• Dr. Roger Horton and Phoebe Groves (Anthony Nolan – United Kingdom)• Dr. David Allan (The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Canadian Blood Services - Canada)• Ariane Navarro (Cancer Survivor - Cord Blood Recipient)World Cord Blood Day 2024 is hosted and organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. Inspiring Partners for this event include the NMDP (formerly Be The Match), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), Cord Blood Association (CBA), and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to learn more. Register free for the online conference on Eventbrite. Discover how you can participate on-line or attend a free local event in your community. Help us to reach others with this important information by using hashtags #WCBD24 #WorldCordBloodDay or click here to send a quick message via social media

