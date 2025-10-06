Governor Stein Lifts State of Emergency for Hurricane Imelda

Governor Stein released the following statement after lifting the State of Emergency for Hurricane Imelda:

“I am relieved that Hurricane Imelda remained offshore and that a State of Emergency is no longer necessary. Although coastal communities experienced impacts from Imelda, local emergency managers, first responders, and members of the NC DOT were well equipped to quickly address any needs. I am grateful to our brave North Carolina Search and Rescue Teams, members of the National Guard, and the State Emergency Response Team for staying prepared.”

Click here to read Executive Order No. 28: Notice of Termination of Executive Order 26.