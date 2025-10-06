Governor Stein Celebrates Exceptional Athletes and Coaches at Long Leaf Pine Presentation
On Friday, Governor Josh Stein inducted six people into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine for their contributions to the State of North Carolina.
“These exceptional athletes and coaches have strengthened our state through their outstanding achievements and their leadership on and off the field and court,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to honor their contributions to our state in the field of athletics.”
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine honorees are as follows:
- Torry Holt – Vice President of Holt Brothers Construction; former NC State and St Louis Rams wide receiver; Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection
- Heather O’Reilly – World Cup champion and three-time Olympic women’s soccer gold medalist; two-time national champion for UNC Women’s Soccer
- Jenny Levy – UNC women’s lacrosse coach and four-time national champion; former head coach of the gold medal-winning US National Team
- Elliott Avent – NC State baseball coach; winningest coach in program history
- LeVelle Moton – NC Central men’s basketball coach; winningest coach in program history
- Jordan Staal – NHL Carolina Hurricanes team captain, including through six consecutive playoff trips
