Fire Prevention Week Focuses on Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) have proclaimed October 5 to 11, 2025, as Fire Prevention Week in the province.

The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week is "Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home."

"This week focuses on how important it is to buy, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely," SPSA Fire Marshal Wayne Rodger said. "We are all at risk, and Fire Prevention Week is a great opportunity to provide safety education and community outreach on the proper use of lithium-ion batteries.”

The SPSA is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by supporting White City and Emerald Park for a public education event at the White City Fire Hall on October 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The event will include a live safety demo and interactive activities, such as the Public Education trailer for students.

The SPSA is also hosting a Fire Prevention Week poster contest for students in Grades 3 - 8. Students are invited to create a bold, creative poster that teaches others how to safely use and charge lithium-ion battery powered devices like phones, tablets and e-scooters.

Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy in a small space, and improper use such as overcharging, using off-brand chargers without safety certification, or exposing batteries to damage can result in a fire or explosion. The proper disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries help prevent environmental hazards and reduce fire risks in the home and community.

"To reduce fire risks, look around your home - it is important to know which devices are powered by lithium-ion batteries," Rodger said. "Buy only listed products, charge devices safely and recycle batteries responsibly."

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and the poster contest visit: www.saskpublicsafety.ca/public-education.

-30-

For more information, contact: