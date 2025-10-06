Fire Prevention Week Focuses on Lithium-Ion Battery Safety
CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2025
The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) have proclaimed October 5 to 11, 2025, as Fire Prevention Week in the province.
The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week is "Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home."
"This week focuses on how important it is to buy, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely," SPSA Fire Marshal Wayne Rodger said. "We are all at risk, and Fire Prevention Week is a great opportunity to provide safety education and community outreach on the proper use of lithium-ion batteries.”
The SPSA is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by supporting White City and Emerald Park for a public education event at the White City Fire Hall on October 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The event will include a live safety demo and interactive activities, such as the Public Education trailer for students.
The SPSA is also hosting a Fire Prevention Week poster contest for students in Grades 3 - 8. Students are invited to create a bold, creative poster that teaches others how to safely use and charge lithium-ion battery powered devices like phones, tablets and e-scooters.
Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy in a small space, and improper use such as overcharging, using off-brand chargers without safety certification, or exposing batteries to damage can result in a fire or explosion. The proper disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries help prevent environmental hazards and reduce fire risks in the home and community.
"To reduce fire risks, look around your home - it is important to know which devices are powered by lithium-ion batteries," Rodger said. "Buy only listed products, charge devices safely and recycle batteries responsibly."
To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and the poster contest visit: www.saskpublicsafety.ca/public-education.
-30-For more information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.