2026 Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition Call for Art

The City of Lawrence and the Cultural Arts Commission (CAC) are pleased to announce an open call for local and regional artists to apply to participate in the 2026 temporary Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition (UPAE). Formerly known as the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition (ODSE), this annual event has been a beacon for artists since its inception in 1988. The exhibition is sponsored by the City of Lawrence and overseen by the Cultural Arts Commission.

2026 Call for Artists/Teams: Celebrate the Spirit of Soccer/Fútbol in Lawrence!

Next year, the global spotlight will turn to the United States, Kansas City, and Lawrence as we co-host the 2026 World Cup in June and early July.

The City of Lawrence invites artists and artist teams to be part of this once-in-a-generation moment. The 2026 program is adapted for area artists to create new public artwork for World Cup 2026! Let your creativity take the field — and help Lawrence honor the world’s game through the power of public art!

The online application opens October 6 and closes at 11:00 p.m., Monday, November 17, 2025.

