New Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Domestic Energy Independence and Data Security

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when it’s rare to find an issue that unites Americans, energy production, date security, information privacy and national security bring voters together. A new national survey conducted by the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy finds broad, bipartisan agreement among likely voters that America’s energy and data infrastructure must remain secure, independent, and domestically powered.A national survey conducted on September 28, 2025, among 2,010 likely voters found that Americans across party lines view domestic energy production and data security as essential pillars of both economic strength and national security.Key Findings:- 96% of voters say it’s important that Americans’ personal data not be stored in Chinese data centers, with 82% calling it extremely or very important.- 94% of voters believe it’s important that the energy powering U.S. data centers is generated exclusively from domestically produced sources.- 70% agree that the United States is in a technological arms race with China, and 81% say energy security is a key component of national security.- 71% support reducing regulatory burdens to make it easier to build new data centers and energy infrastructure within the United States.- 79% of respondents would prefer the United States—not China—lead the world in installing new energy projects, even though a plurality (39%) believe China is currently moving faster on energy development.- A majority, 83%, agree that data centers serving American consumers and companies should be based in the United States.“These findings make clear that voters understand the connection between energy, technology, and national security,” said Connor Sandagata, Senior Public Opinion Fellow at the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy. “The numbers show a strong, bipartisan consensus that keeping America’s data and energy secure isn’t a partisan issue. It’s a top priority for voters across the political spectrum.”The survey also underscores strong support for pro-growth energy and infrastructure policies, with nearly three-quarters of voters calling for the U.S. to expand its energy capacity and data infrastructure to compete against China and other foreign adversaries.“Americans want to see more domestic production, less reliance on foreign adversaries, and smart policies that empower innovation here at home,” said Sarah Hunt, President of the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy.This week, elected officials, energy experts, technology innovators, and policy leaders from across the country will gather at the Joseph Rainey Center’s LAMP National Summit in Washington, D.C. to discuss these issues, focusing on how to strengthen America’s energy independence, secure its data infrastructure, and keep the nation competitive in the global race for innovation and security.About the PollThe Rainey Center’s online survey of 2,010 likely voters was conducted on September 28, 2025. The poll has a margin of error of ±3.1% and was weighted for gender, race, education, and 2024 presidential vote.

