Rainey Center Announces Distinguished Guests for 2025 LAMP National Summit

LAMP National Summit on AI, National Security, and America's Energy Future

State and federal leaders, industry pioneers, and military officials will gather for three days of discussion and collaboration

The quality of our participants reflects the importance of the issues we will address at the 2025 LAMP National Summit.” — Sarah E. Hunt, President of Rainey Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy today announced the first wave of leaders and experts who will participate in the 2025 LAMP National Summit, October 8–10, 2025, at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, D.C.Confirmed attendees include a wide range of distinguished voices from government, business, and public service:- Congressman Randy Fine- Congressman Wesley Hunt- Congressman Burgess Owens- Congressman Buddy Carter- Congressman William Timmons- US Treasurer Brandon Beach- Lynne Patton, White House Director of Minority Outreach- The Hon. Hal Stratton, former Attorney General of New Mexico and former Chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission- Commissioner Peter Feldman, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission- Maj. Gen. John Olson, U.S. Air Force- Brig. Gen. David Grange, U.S. Army (Ret.)- The Hon. Brandon Beach, United States Treasurer- Ja’Ron Smith- Carl Coe, Department of Energy- Charles Moran, Department of Energy- Alex Fitzsimmons, Department of EnergyThe list of confirmed speakers and honorees continues to grow ahead of the Summit. Leaders will take part in awards presentations, plenary panels, fireside chats, and policy discussions on artificial intelligence, national security, energy dominance, clean energy innovation, government efficiency, free and fair elections, and disaster response. Highlights include the Joseph Rainey Empowered Leadership and Civic Excellence Awards, a plenary on AI, Energy, and National Security, an interactive social media workshop for policymakers, and special recognition of community heroes from Hurricane Helene.“The quality of our confirmed participants reflects the importance of the issues we will address at the 2025 LAMP National Summit,” said Sarah E. Hunt, President and Founder of the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy. “What we are doing at the LAMP National Summit is bringing together leaders and innovators from across the country to share ideas, strengthen relationships, and collaborate on solutions that deliver effective progress in every state.”The LAMP National Summit is open to state legislators, policy professionals, and invited guests who share a commitment to effective leadership and collaborative problem-solving. For more information and registration, visit: https://lampnationalsummit.rsvpify.com Members of the press are invited to cover the LAMP National Summit. Please contact Kiley Campbell at kiley@septembergroupllc.com.Sponsorship Opportunities are available: Please contact Tracy Bromley at tracy.bromley@raineycenter.org.

Leaders Share Insights from Past LAMP National Summit

