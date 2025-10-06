Forty Under 40 South Africa Returns to Celebrate the Nation’s Most Influential Young Leaders

We are haunting for young Entrepeneurs building legacies and not just businesses” — RICHARD ABBEY JNR

JOHANNESBURG , JOHANNESBURG , SOUTH AFRICA, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much anticipated 3rd Forty Under 40 South Africa Awards returns this year with a grand celebration of the nation’s most accomplished and inspiring young business leaders. The Summit and Awards slated for 18th October 2025 at the Marriot, Melrose Arch will honor outstanding South Africans under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to positive change across various sectors. The event is in partnership with Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the National Youth Development Agency.

Organized by Xodus Communications PTY, the Forty Under 40 initiative celebrates excellence and recognizes emerging leaders who are shaping the future of Africa through business growth, professional excellence, and community service. Since its inception, the platform has spotlighted over 1,000 exceptional young professionals across diverse industries, providing them with visibility, credibility, and a powerful platform to inspire others.

“The Forty Under 40 Awards are more than just a recognition of achievement,” said Richard Abbey Jnr, CEO of Xodus Communications. “They are a celebration of vision, resilience, and the drive to make a lasting impact. South Africa continues to be home to some of the continent’s most dynamic young leaders, and this year’s nominees embody that spirit.”

The Summit is themed on; The Psychology of Entrepreneurial Risk: Building Resilience and Managing uncertainty. Nominees are expected to connect and share ideas on a single big platform.

The 2025 edition will recognize 40 distinguished winners across 40 categories, representing sectors such as finance, technology, media, education, health, real estate, fashion, and community development. The event also includes a Champions Summit, an inspiring pre-gala gathering where nominees and anyone interested connect, exchange ideas, and engage in leadership discussions free of charge before the main Awards Gala begins.

Distinguished guests, captains of industry, and government representatives will grace the evening, with Special Guests having the privilege of presenting trophies and medallions to the winners.

The Forty Under 40 Awards have become a continental movement, with editions held in Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and most recently, the Forty Under 40 Global Awards in Dubai, which brought together winners from 17 countries. The South African edition continues to play a central role in this global vision, honoring the country’s trailblazers and connecting them with peers across borders.

