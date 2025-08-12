FORTY UNDER 40 UK NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN

LONDON , GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORTY UNDER 40 UNITED KINGDOM OPENS NOMINATIONS TILL 31ST AUGUST

Xodus Communications Limited, organizers of the Forty under 40 Awards United Kingdom will hold the 3rd edition of the Forty under 40 UK awards in London on the 16th of November 2025 at 116 Pall Mall.

The event is trademarked in the United Kingdom. Nominations are now open until 31st of August 2025, so don't miss out! The Forty under 40 Award is a scheme which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under age forty from a wide range of industries.

The event brings together over 100 young business in different fields . Our category cuts across agriculture , technology, banking and finance, manufacturing, health and wellness, governance, safety and security, and more. Visit https://fortyunder40.co.uk/nomination-entry/ to nominate yourself or any trailblazers under 40

These include individuals must be committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and risen the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

These awards are preceded by the Under 40 Champions Summit to benefit those interested in taking advantage of this grand networking opportunity.

The Award are currently held in South Africa, Africa, United Kingdom, Ghana and Globally which was recently held in Dubai.

PURPOSE OF THE AWARDS

1. To recognize and celebrate emerging leaders under the age of 40 who impact personally and/or professionally through their exceptional leadership.

2. To encourage our upcoming youth that excellence and success can be achieved at a very tender age.

3. Highlighting the best stories of positive change from young change makers in the various fields of endeavor.

4. Build a strong platform for young leaders by giving them a voice and opportunity to inspire the next generation of industry pacesetters whiles building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.



ORGANISERS

Xodus Communications is a concept development and events management company with over 15 years of professional experience. Xodus Communications has branches in Ghana, South Africa and United Kingdom.



THE UNDER 40 CHAMPIONS SUMMIT

This one-day summit brings together impactful entrepreneurial leaders who are under the age of 40 in The United Kingdom. These leaders come from all sectors and are focused on expanding their businesses in recent years. In addition, these leaders are entrenched in initiatives aimed at improving or changing a situation, or by being great role models that inspire others.

WHY PARTICIPATE?

1. Connect with the innovative industry shapers of the business world.

2. Be in a room with entrepreneurs whose net worth runs into billions

3. Black Tie party that celebrates young British business

4. Entertain your clients with a multinational recognized brand.

5. Enjoy a great night of food, drinks, entertainment and much more…

6. A chance to a win a prestigious under 40 business award which rewards outstanding achievements.

7. Be in a room with world class brands.

8. 3 course meal with a world class keynote speakers who have developed and scaled multi-million global businesses.

EVENT DETAILS

Location: 116 Pall Mall in London

Date: 16th of November 2025

CONTACT

info@fortyunder40.co.uk

Whatsapp+447506955560

