Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala

On October 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in Gabala.

President Ersin Tatar fondly recalled his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan and on the sidelines of international events, including his participation in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha. He expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for his support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to support the TRNC.

President Ersin Tatar congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved in advancing the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reached in Washington with the participation of the President of the United States.

The head of state expressed his appreciation for the congratulations.

During the conversation, the importance of the TRNC’s participation in the OTS as an observer was underscored.

The role of the Summit held in Gabala in further expanding the partnership among the countries within the OTS framework was also emphasized.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in various areas.