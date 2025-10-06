Global Storytelling Takes Center Stage at the DaVinci International Film Festival this week at The Grove in Los Angeles

DaVinci International Film Festival October 10-12 Tickets on Sale now

"Storytelling is the Universal Currency. At DaVinci, we don't just screen films; we celebrate the raw courage of creativity and community.” — Chadwick Pelletier, Founder, CEO & Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) returns to Southern California with the 7th Annual event at the AMC Theaters at the Grove in Los Angeles.

This year, the DIFF’s opening night launches a brand-new initiative, FilmAfrica, with the backing of the nation of Kenya, screening the award-winning Kenyan film, NAWI.

Aligning with the recent partnership between the Kenyan and Californian Governments to support trade, the FilmAfrica program will serve as a bridge between continents and cultures, spotlighting emerging filmmakers while cultivating talent pipelines through DaVinci Lab international exchanges. This initiative will create entertainment opportunities that have a ripple effect on local communities and the global creative economy.

The announcement includes further details on the global talent exchange, featuring a satellite festival in Nairobi, Kenya, scheduled for 2026. The Flagship program will source talent from Africa to compete in the DaVinci FilmAfrica, with the winners having the opportunity to come to the United States and screen their films in the heart of entertainment, Los Angeles, at the DaVinci International Film Festival 2026.

Attendees of the 7th annual DaVinci International Film Festival at the AMC Theaters at the Grove this week will also get the chance to see two Oscar-qualified contenders, ‘Don’t Be Late, Myra’, a short narrative, and ‘Swimming with Butterflies’, a short documentary.

The festival features film screenings from around the world, including Kenya, India, Chile, Finland, Ireland, Canada, and many more, with a special focus on South Asian Cinema during the FilmAsia program.

DIFF’s 2025 programming also includes musical storytelling with the "Score & More: Composing the Cinematic Experience" panel moderated by Adonis Tsilimparis (Composer of NCIS: Los Angeles), featuring the first woman ever to score a major superhero movie, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, with Emmy-nominated composer Pinar Toprak.

Screenwriters will have the opportunity to dive into scripts with a Pro Writers Panel featuring Trevor White, credited for King Richard & The Post, alongside Michael Werwie, credited for Extremely Wicked & Shockingly Evil, and Ross Patridge, Actor: Stranger Things, Billions, Don’t Look Up; Wrote/adapted, directed, starred in “festival darling” Lamb.

The Digital Hollywood panel, examining the Future of Brand Storytelling and AI, is moderated by former Entertainment Tonight producer and AI consultant Sharlette Hambrick and features live AI demonstrations by UXD Academy’s CEO, Everett Swain II.

Accentuating DIFF is a rare screening of the award-winning Stephen Spielberg hit comedy "Catch Me If You Can," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, followed by a live Q&A with one of the Producers behind the film, featuring insights into the iconic movie.

Join the DaVinci International Film Festival at The Grove for a weekend of cinematic brilliance, networking, and celebration, from October 10-12, 2025.

For the full festival program, in-person tickets and online tickets, visit

https://davincifilmfestival.com/program/

Limited Exclusive VIP Passes and Sponsorship Packages are still available.

https://davincifilmfestival.com/official-poster-2025/

The DaVinci International Film Festival will take place at AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA, from October 10 to 12, 2025. Experience the DIFF.



ABOUT THE DAVINCI INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (DIFF)

The DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) is a premier boutique awards platform celebrating independent cinema from around the world. Produced by the 501(c)3 non-profit DaVinci Film Society Inc., DIFF champions storytelling across narrative, documentary, animation, and screenwriting with its prestigious Visionary and Leo Awards. While its annual flagship festival is held at The Grove in Los Angeles, DIFF maintains a global footprint, including the exclusive DaVinci Masquerade during the Cannes Film Festival, and plans to expand into Nairobi, Kenya, and Vancouver, BC, in 2026.

Learn more at davincifilmfestival.com

Instagram @davincifilmfestival

Press Contact: Alia Kay

E. alia@davincifilmfestival.com

