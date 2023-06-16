Jupiter Artista Announces Release of Song “Freak” to Celebrate Pride Month

Jupiter Artista

LA Based, Colombian singer Jupiter Artista drops the first look of debut house track single “Freak” in an effort to celebrate Pride Month.

I want to make the world dance at a higher frequency.” — Jupiter Artista

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Based, Colombian singer Jupiter Artista drops first look of latest single “Freak” in an effort to celebrate Pride Month. Jupiter Artista’s debut House track “Freak” will hit the digital airwaves on Jun 25, 2023.

“Freak” has an original new sound for house dance music created, written, and performed by Jupiter Artista. “Freak” was created by Jupiter Artista and David Michael Ott, the proverbial triple threat in music: A Grammy-nominated producer, a talented multi-instrumentalist, a sought-after mixing engineer, and DJ.

Jupiter Artista and David Michael Ott enlisted the help of a unique mix of musical talents featured on “Freak”. Jupiter Artista’s vocals are heard alongside Ty Taylor, lead singer of Los Angeles Soul Rock Band, Vintage Trouble. On percussion, Jupiter brought on the OG of Chicago house music, Golden Globe, Oscar Nominated, Grammy Award Winning, RIAA Certified Multi-Platinum Percussionist, Ledde Garcia. Garcia’s talent is also featured alongside Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me”. David Michael Ott added many instrumental layers to create a unique house sound on “Freak” with solos of smooth bass cords contributed by Frescia Belmar.

Together they fused a concept of sophisticated vocal house music, disco, and funk and take listeners on a time travel through the music of this galaxy. “I want to make the world dance at a higher frequency,” says Jupiter Artista. “It’s important that “Freak” is being released during the month of Pride to encourage everyone to be free.”

After reaching success in Colombia opening for "Aterciopelados" and winning awards for her vocals on hit South American telenovelas "Sin Tetas No Hay Paraiso" and "Pescados Capitales" Jupiter Artista has developed a unique house music sound infused with love and freedom. Jupiter Artista sang on various jingles for brands like Coca-Cola, and Colgate and at the same time found herself immersed in the DJ scene which led her to co-create “Freak” in a way that accentuates the DJ as a style of production and performance.

“My songs contain a secret code of love, psychomagic, and discodelia.” said Jupiter Artista “I wanted to create a new disco revolution with the finest players in the world so I went and found the people.” Listeners are encouraged to embrace their authentic selves and enjoy life.

“Freak” the single will be available on all musical platforms June 25, 2023

