Blue Banner Company Launches Goody The New Gold Standard in Citrus Packing and Shipping

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating its iconic anniversary with a sweet announcement, Blue Banner Company is proud to see a new generation from the brand, Goody , come to life. Fusing together the best of Mother Nature and the time-tested expertise from four generations of the Mazzetti family, Goody is the culmination of unsurpassed experience, authentic customer service and an unwavering commitment to preserving the goodness of the produce industry. Vince Mazzetti, Vice President of Goody and Blue Banner Company is at the helm of the company’s expansion. “Our collective team shared a deep desire to bring this service offering to market for nearly 20 years, but timing is everything and now is our time,” Mazzetti shared. The Goody brand allows for more opportunity acquisition in the market as the brand can lead its own sales which will be guided by its established leadership.In an industry that is traditional in many ways – Goody is positioned to maintain the integrity of trusted best practices while elevating service for its customers. “We recognize the important role we play in bringing the farm to the table for consumers. By serving our customers at a higher level we can provide the next wave of efficiency without compromise from the farm to the packing house to consumers’ plates,” says Mazzetti. Vigilant about maintaining the ethos of the family owned and operated organization, Mazzetti’s people-first approach has a reputation for making all the difference. “I grew up among the citrus groves and alongside the packing house. My earliest memories include people from all walks of life who weren’t afraid of hard work and were committed to excellence in their roles. I learned to value the human connection that tends to be lost in our modern world,” Mazzetti recalls.Blue Banner Company President Tom Mazzetti has earned a reputation for his forward-thinking stewardship and is invigorated as an entrepreneur by the launch of the new brand Goody. “Our family shares a fierce perseverance for continuing our legacy in the produce space. The launch of Goody will allow our efforts collectively in our industry to reach further and support more customers who desire the caliber of service our companies are known for,” Tom Mazzetti emphasizes. Marking its signature launch with the best of the best, Goody and its tenured team will have a booth (#4561) at the Global Produce and Floral Show October 16th – 18th in Anaheim, California where IFPA builds the opportunity and Goody is bringing the possibility. Sales for Goody will begin November 1st, 2025.Goody Sales Contacts:Mike Rubidoux, Sales Manager: Office (951) 686-3460, Direct (909) 456-6670, Mrubidoux@bluebannerco.comEric Mydland, National Sales: Office (951) 686-3460, Direct (310) 913-5827, Emydland@bluebannerco.comAbout Goody:Rooted in tradition since 1950, Goody launched in 2025 under the tenured leadership of Blue Banner Company. Seventy-five years and growing, Goody serves the produce market as a seasoned grower, packer and shipper of the highest quality citrus products. Dedicated to keeping the client at the core of every decision, Goody’s steadfast commitment to customer service has established the new gold standard for excellence. Proud to be family owned and operated, the fourth generation of the Mazzetti family is leading the brand into the future with their relentless commitment to infusing life’s simple moments with a dose of Goody.About Blue Banner Company:Blue Banner Company was founded by W.J. Mazzetti in 1950 and remains family owned and operated. The company started its journey with Krinard Packing Company in Riverside, California and has been in its current location since 1965. Current President, Tom Mazzetti, is the third generation of the Mazzetti family who has been at the helm of its leadership since 1972. Supported by his son Vince Mazzetti, the fourth generation to continue the legacy of the company, the duo alongside their experienced team have played a pivotal role in the brand’s evolution. Over the past seventy-five years, Blue Banner Company has expanded its operations to include growing, packing, and shipping top-quality products while maintaining a commitment to excellence. Today, Blue Banner Company is recognized as one of the premier citrus packers and shippers, specializing in grapefruit. Goody and Blue Banner Company are located at 2601 Third Street, Riverside, CA 92507.

