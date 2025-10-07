New Book Dirt Rich by Jose M Berlanga

Buildings and structures may come and go but the land beneath always remains the same

Entrepreneur and developer connects land, community, and purpose in a changing world

The cleanest investment on Earth is to buy dirt!” — Jose M Berlanga

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world re-examining real estate, sustainability, and community growth, entrepreneur JOSE M BERLANGA invites readers to rediscover the foundation beneath it all: the land itself. His new book, DIRT RICH: EXPLORE THE WORLD OF LAND INVESTING AND DEVELOPMENT ($19.99, Writers of the West), reveals how the ground we walk on holds the blueprint to wealth, vision, and civilization.

Drawing from more than three decades in land speculation and real-estate development, Berlanga combines practical insights and personal storytelling to demystify the world of land investing. From assessing land value to community design, he illustrates how understanding land’s potential can empower individuals to build generational wealth and meaningful legacies.

“Have you ever wondered how your city came to be? From its industries and layout to its flow and function, nothing was accidental,” says Berlanga. “This book reveals the hidden blueprint behind the everyday and how understanding it can empower you to shape your own corner of the world.”

Part entrepreneurial memoir, field guide, and reflection on modern development, DIRT RICH explores:

• How to evaluate, acquire, and develop land

• The importance of due diligence and feasibility studies

• Land use, urban planning, and community design

• Tax strategies and trends in design, construction, and investment

• Investing with vision and purpose in a rapidly evolving marketplace

“Land is not just a commodity. It is the raw material of civilization,” Berlanga emphasizes. “DIRT RICH is for anyone who wants to build something lasting, contribute to their community, and grow generational wealth.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jose M. Berlanga, founder of multiple companies including Tricon Homes and Onyx Land Partners, is a seasoned real-estate investor and author of DIRT RICH and The Business of Home Building. With over 35 years in development and construction, Berlanga brings deep industry knowledge and a human-centered approach to every project. He also mentors emerging developers through workshops, consulting, and writing.

Book Details:

Title Dirt Rich: Explore the World of Land Investing and Development

Author: Jose M. Berlanga

Publisher: Writers of the West

Price: $19.99

Publication Date: September 16, 2025

ISBN: 9798280221468 (softcover)

Website: www.JoseBerlanga.com

