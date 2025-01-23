Marriage Crisis Manager and Author, Becky Whetstone, PhD., Announces Release of New Book, I (Think) I Want Out

Marriage Crisis Manager, Doctor Becky Whetstone

New Book Offers Practical Guidance and Hope for Navigating a Marriage Crisis

"I (Think) I Want Out is a stunning, straightforward guide for couples questioning whether to stay together." ” — David Treadway, PhD., couples therapist

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce is a life-altering event, with nearly 600,000 couples in the U.S. experiencing it annually. Yet almost all divorces begin at the same juncture: a marriage crisis. In her transformative book, I (Think) I Want Out: What To Do When One of You Wants to End Your Marriage (Health Communications, Inc; February 4, 2025; $17.95), Dr. Becky Whetstone provides a lifeline for couples facing this breaking point, offering comprehensive guidance on how to manage the emotional, practical, and relational complexities of a marriage in turmoil.

Known as the “Marriage Crisis Manager,” Dr. Whetstone uses her decades of experience as a licensed marriage and family therapist to help couples slow down, make intelligent decisions, and minimize regret—regardless of whether the journey ends in reconciliation or divorce. With clear explanations, practical exercises, and actionable strategies, she empowers readers to approach their marriage crisis with rationality and self-care.

Key Highlights of I (Think) I Want Out:

• Understanding the Marriage Crisis: Insights into how and why marital crises occur, including the stages of marital deterioration and how to assess the severity.

• Managing Overwhelming Emotions: Guidance on navigating fear, panic, and uncertainty, and the importance of slowing down to foster rational decision-making.

• Practical Solutions for Separation: Step-by-step plans for peaceful separations that avoid separation limbo, protect children, and encourage reconciliation when possible.

• Healing and Growth: Tools for addressing childhood trauma, healing the inner child, and understanding how past wounds influence current relationships.

• Specialized Strategies: A focus on maintaining mental and physical health, identifying issues like abuse and addiction, and fostering respectful co-parenting relationships.

Dr. Whetstone’s book is more than a guide for individuals; it’s a resource for couples seeking clarity, families prioritizing their children’s well-being, and anyone yearning to navigate this difficult transition with dignity and wisdom.

"I (Think) I Want Out is an essential tool for navigating one of life’s most emotionally charged experiences,” says Dr. Whetstone. “By slowing down, promoting self-care, and taking an intelligent, thoughtful approach, couples can make decisions that truly serve their best interests and those of their families.”

#marriagecrisis #divorcedecision #familytherapist #marriagetherapist #relationshipexpert

# # #

About the Author

Dr. Becky Whetstone is a licensed marriage and family therapist and nationally recognized expert on marriage crises and divorce recovery. Known for her empathetic, no-nonsense approach, Dr. Whetstone has guided countless individuals and couples through the most challenging periods of their lives. Based in Arkansas, she developed Managed Separation (MS), an intervention guiding separated couples with purpose and timelines. Inspired by her own marriage crisis, Dr. Whetstone created tools to help couples navigate turmoil. A former journalist, her new book, I (Think) I Want Out (Feb 4, 2025), aims to reduce marital chaos and foster healthy relationships.

Title: I (Think) I Want Out

Subtitle: What To Do When One Of You Wants To End Your Marriage

Author: Becky Whetstone, PhD

Pub Date: February 4, 2025

Publisher: Health Communications, Inc.

Length: 336 pages

ISBN13: 9780757325397

Doctor Becky Whetstone, the Marriage Crisis Manager, talks about her book, I (Think) I Want Out

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.