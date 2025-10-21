From Survivor to Surprise Guest: Maja Kazazic Honors Her Rescuer at Pride of Britain Awards

Maja Kazazic and Sally Becker reunite for the first time since the war, featured in Good Housekeeping. Maja Kazazic, keynote speaker and author of Scale Up Blueprint™, helping leaders scale business, life, and impact. Maja Kazazic speaking to global audiences on resilience, growth, and her Scale Up Blueprint™ for business and leadership.

Emotional reunion filmed by ITV as Maja Kazazic honors her rescuer at the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards

Sally didn’t just save my life—she gave me the chance to live one. Everything I’ve built exists because of that moment.” — Maja Kazazic, keynote speaker and author of Scale Up Blueprint™

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bosnian war survivor Maja Kazazic reunites with her rescuer, Sally Becker, onstage at the Pride of Britain Awards — and personally presents her with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

International keynote speaker and bestselling author Maja Kazazic made a powerful return to London this week — not to take the stage for her own story, but to honor the woman who saved her life during the Bosnian War.

More than 30 years ago, Sally Becker, the British humanitarian known as “The Angel of Mostar,” risked her life to carry 16-year-old Kazazic to safety after she was critically injured by a grenade. That moment of courage — in the middle of an active war zone — changed the trajectory of Maja’s life forever.

On October 20, 2025, Becker was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pride of Britain Awards, one of the UK’s most prestigious televised honors. The ceremony, filmed by ITV and attended by national leaders including the British Prime Minister, featured a surprise reunion decades in the making.

Unbeknownst to Becker, Kazazic had been secretly flown in to personally present the award. As she walked onstage, the entire room stood still — and then erupted into emotion. Their embrace brought the audience to tears, with the powerful moment captured live on camera for millions to witness.

“Sally didn’t just save my life — she gave me the chance to live one,” said Kazazic.

“Everything I’ve built — my recovery, my voice, my business — exists because of that moment.”

Today, Kazazic is a globally recognized entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and author of the upcoming book Scale Up Blueprint™: 7 Essential Building Blocks for Unstoppable Business, Leadership, and Life. She advises Fortune 100 companies, leadership teams, and global organizations on how to turn pain into progress and purpose.

But her connection with Becker didn’t end in the war zone. In 2016, the two reunited to help a new generation of injured children — this time from another conflict — by coordinating their medical care and escorting them to treatment at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston. That effort was featured on Fox News and national media.

Watch the story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfrwF3U5a9I

Read the feature: https://tinyurl.com/yzf4kd4a

“From being rescued… to helping rescue others. That’s the kind of full-circle moment I never imagined I’d live.”

Kazazic’s story is a living testament to what’s possible when courage meets compassion — and how one act of bravery can ripple through generations.

About Maja Kazazic

Maja Kazazic is an internationally recognized speaker, entrepreneur, and author. After surviving a mortar attack during the Bosnian War and becoming an amputee at age 16, she rebuilt her life, founded a multi-million-dollar tech firm, and now teaches global audiences how to scale leadership, resilience, and results. Her work has been featured by the Discovery Channel, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, BBC, and Good Housekeeping.

Her new book Scale Up Blueprint™ is available for preorder now and includes a free companion workbook.

Preorder: www.MajaKazazic.com/ScaleUp

Learn More: www.MajaKazazic.com

Maja Kazazic and Sally Becker reunite to help war-injured children

