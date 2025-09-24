Pre-Orders Open for Scale Up Blueprint™ by Maja Kazazic

Maja Kazazic, speaker and author of “Scale Up Blueprint,” launches her new book with preorder bonuses now available. Preorder today and unlock a limited-time bonus bundle—featuring the official workbook, 90-day challenge, mini e-course, signed bookplate, and more. Scale Up Blueprint™ by Maja Kazazic is now available for preorder in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maja Kazazic Opens Pre-Orders for Scale Up Blueprint™ — A Practitioner’s Playbook for Leaders Who Want Growth That Lasts

New book translates a life of survival and enterprise into seven actionable building blocks for organizations, teams, and individuals.

International keynote speaker, bestselling author, and entrepreneur Maja Kazazic today opened pre-orders for Scale Up Blueprint™: 7 Essential Building Blocks for Unstoppable Business, Leadership, and Life (Beacon House Publishing). The book turns Kazazic’s extraordinary life story and hard-won business experience into a clear, practical framework for growth that endures.

Kazazic survived a grenade blast as a teenager in Bosnia that took her leg and altered the trajectory of her life. She arrived in the United States as a refugee, built a highly successful IT company, advised Fortune 100 executives, and became a sought-after keynote speaker. Scale Up Blueprint™ captures the lessons of that journey and the strategic playbook she now uses with leaders and teams to scale with purpose, stability, and measurable results.

“Scaling up is not a leap — it’s a series of smart, relentless steps,” said Kazazic. “This book is the scaffolding I wish I’d had earlier: practical, honest, and tough-minded about where progress comes from. Think of it as building a bridge — one micro-step at a time — so you cross to the next level without collapsing under noise, ego, or burnout.”

The 7 Essential Building Blocks

Organized around seven building blocks — Support, Mindset, Potential, Micro-Steps, Discipline, Tenacity, and Results — Scale Up Blueprint™ teaches readers how to:

Build with support and never scale alone

Reframe setbacks into usable data

Unlock hidden potential and stretch into new opportunities

Use micro-steps that compound into transformational momentum

Create disciplined systems that outlast willpower

Cultivate tenacity to outlast setbacks and keep moving

Track the right metrics to sustain growth over time

Practical, Not Platitude

Kazazic’s story has been featured on BBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Discovery Channel, Good Housekeeping, and more. While her resilience has inspired millions, Scale Up Blueprint™ is designed to convert inspiration into a replicable system leaders can use tomorrow.

“More than a book or a memoir, this is a toolkit,” says an advance reader. “Maja blends lived courage with operational clarity — the result is guidance leaders can implement immediately.” (Jonathan Kirk/COO)

Pre-Order Bonuses & How to Claim Them

Pre-orders for Scale Up Blueprint™ (hardcover and eBook) are now open ahead of the official release on January 20, 2026. Paperback follows on April 7, 2026.

Readers who pre-order and submit proof of purchase at https://www.majakazazic.com/scaleupbonus will receive the official Scale Up Bonus Bundle, including:

- A downloadable 45+ page Scale Up Blueprint™ Action Workbook

- Access to the Scale Up Archetype Quiz

- Priority invitations to the Scale Up Mini Course (launching 2026)

- VIP access to the 90-Day Scale Up Challenge

- A signed bookplate (while supplies last)

- Bulk & corporate orders with customized support + signed copies

To claim your bonuses, simply pre-order from any retailer and upload your receipt at https://www.majakazazic.com/scaleupbonus. You'll receive immediate access to available bonuses and early priority for the remaining content as it's released.

Bonuses are limited — submit your preorder now to guarantee access.

