Chisos Capital and Crowdsurf Announce Strategic Partnership to Back the Next Generation of Exceptional Individuals

Two pioneers join forces to unlock capital for the most ambitious individuals shaping the future of business and culture

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chisos Capital, a Santa Monica–based investment firm that has deployed millions across more than 100 extraordinary individuals, today announced a strategic partnership with Crowdsurf, an investment platform leading the emerging category of Investing in Individuals.As talent, distribution, and technology continue to unbundle traditional company building, more value is created by exceptional people long before institutions can underwrite them. This partnership meets that moment.Chisos Capital invests in people, including founders, operators, athletes, and innovators who are shaping the future of business and culture. Built on flexibility, alignment, and conviction, the firm backs individuals at the earliest stages of a person’s journey. Partnering with Crowdsurf extends this mission so the most ambitious and high-potential individuals have access to capital at the moment belief matters most.Crowdsurf’s platform unlocks both crowdfunding and Regulation D opportunities. It gives investors a unique way to support individuals and their ventures through tailored investment structures. Their model expands access to capital for those building businesses, brands, and careers in ways that traditional financing rarely accommodates.The two firms share a deep belief that the individual is the new asset class. By combining forces, Chisos and Crowdsurf will accelerate growth through co-investments, syndicated opportunities, and the launch of a jointly funded vehicle designed to back the next generation of inevitable winners. The collaboration also includes joint marketing efforts to drive aligned growth as the firms scale together.“We believe the most compelling opportunities of the next decade will come from investing in exceptional people before the world recognizes them,” said Preston Troutt, Founder and CEO of Crowdsurf. “Chisos has built the playbook for this category, and together we can give investors unprecedented access to back the next wave of extraordinary talent.”“Crossing the 100-investment milestone validated the demand for early, flexible capital to support talented individuals,” said Will Stringer, Founder and Managing Partner of Chisos Capital. “This partnership accelerates our evolution from a specialized asset manager into a broad-based investment platform, with a 10-year goal of facilitating investment into 15,000 high-potential individuals and establishing individuals as a scalable, institutional asset class.”Chisos and Crowdsurf will begin announcing co-investment and syndicate opportunities in October 2025, offering investors exposure to a portfolio of high-upside individuals shaping the future. Interested individuals can learn more at chisos.io/crowdsurf About Chisos Capital ( Chisos.io Chisos Capital, headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, is a structured finance firm investing in the most promising individuals at the earliest stages of their journey. With over 100 investments and millions deployed, Chisos backs founders, athletes, operators, and innovators building the future.About Crowdsurf ( crowdsurf.xyz Founded by Preston Troutt, Crowdsurf is an investment platform designed to enable crowdfunding and accredited investor participation in the emerging asset class of individuals. By pioneering unique investment structures, Crowdsurf opens new avenues for supporting ambitious talent across industries.

