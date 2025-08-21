Chisos Capital and Kold Sports Announce Partnership to Expand Athlete Access to Equity Ownership

From NIL growth to venture capital, the partnership expands pathways for athletes to build lasting financial legacies

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chisos Capital, an investment firm with over 100 investments in founders, athletes and creators, today announced a strategic partnership with Kold Sports Group, a sports agency founded by former professional athletes Walter Pitchford and NBA All-Star Nick Van Exel. Kold Sports focuses on enhancing long-term financial outcomes for clients through equity ownership opportunities.The partnership enables athletes to access flexible investment capital from Chisos to support training, brand development, and NIL growth, while Kold Sports connects its clients with their venture network to secure both sponsorships and startup equity deals.This move complements a growing trend of athletes focusing on equity and investing to build wealth. In recent years, renowned athletes including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Serena Williams, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have launched venture funds or made venture capital investments, signaling an expanding role for athletes beyond just cash-based endorsers.“Kold Sports is breaking the mold of traditional representation by giving athletes pathways to equity and ownership,” said William Stringer, Founder and Managing Partner of Chisos Capital. “Walter and Nick are proving that talent isn’t just about performance on the field, it's about building lasting wealth off it. We’re proud to back that vision.”“We founded Kold Sports to give athletes access to opportunities we wish we had during our careers,” said Walter Pitchford, Co-Founder and CEO of Kold Sports Group. “Chisos shares our belief that the best investment is in people, and now we give our clients a real pathway to ownership and equity.”About Kold Sports ( https://www.koldsports.com/ Founded by former pro athletes Walter Pitchford and Nick Van Exel, Kold Sports is a next-generation talent agency helping athletes unlock startup equity opportunities. With deep relationships across sports and technology startups, Kold bridges ambition with access.About Chisos Capital ( https://www.chisos.io/ Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Chisos Capital is a structured finance firm investing in high-upside individuals at the earliest stages of their journey. With over 100 investments and millions deployed, Chisos backs founders and creators with flexible, fast capital and supports athletes with funding for training and career-building efforts, on and off the field.

