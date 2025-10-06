‘Unify for Peace’: A New Original World Peace Song and Music Video

JASPER, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Psycho-Spiritual Arts Project held its Ninth Annual Inner-Peace Equals World Peace Music Video Artist Retreat in the North Georgia Blue Ridge Mountains, releasing the song and music video titled: Unify for Peace in support of the United Nations International World Peace Day, along with celebrating UR2.Global ’s 10 Year Anniversary unifying and uplifting humanity.Five singer-songwriters are featured in the music video including UR2.Global President – Amelia Kemp, Ph.D., LMHC - a licensed psychotherapist, ordained metaphysician, author, and singer-songwriter affectionately known as Dr. K - “The Singing Psychotherapist” who performs under her independent label ( Dr. K’s Music Therapy ). As co-founder of the non-profit arts project along with her spouse, her team of volunteers selects artists from around the world to assist in the making of the annual Inner-Peace Equals World Peace Music Video to model unity and diversity. This year’s artist selected were: Somdatta Pal (India heritage) an award-winning artist selected for her heartfelt song “We Belong to the Universe” about peace; Karina Nistal (Cuban and Mexican heritage) was selected because of her song “Heaven Inside” that radiates positivity, peace, and inner-tranquility; Kristen Merritt (Nigerian heritage) was selected because of her upbeat music video “Breathe” offering hope when our pain is not just external but also internal; and Mary-Jane Knight (German heritage) an opera-trained music teacher and performing artist selected for her song “Rising Free” offering a prayer for healing and empowerment for the world.The multi-cultural collaboration between the five artists in “Unify for Peace” speaks to the current state of world affairs, hoping to bring voice and solace to those in need of inspiration and hope. Dr. K states “Our lyrical intention is to give a voice to the voiceless, hope to the hopeless, and inspire faith in the fearful, trusting that the Creator of this universe will answer that beckoned call.” As such, this year’s song: Unify for Peace is just as much a humanitarian relief and social justice song as it is a fervent prayer or supplication and petition for mankind’s divine collective right to human rights, greater peace on this planet, and liberty.Those ideals however, described on the non-profit’s website state that only when each human being understands that everyone is an equal, important, and worthy soul, not having to be rich or famous to contribute to this world society will that ideal manifest. Dr. Kemp adds “this is why individual empowerment and self-esteem matters so much because it determines how one feels about themselves at their core, their value, self-worth, and self-acceptance, which is why I’ve always insisted that only when inner-peace is accomplished can world peace be achieved.”To view the attached music video click play and/or to just listen to the song visit the home page of UR2.Global and scroll down to the platform options link beside “2025 Unify for Peace” Music Video, and/or contact Dr. Kemp at UR2.Global@gmail.com for any additional information. To check out the above contributing artists music just click on their names. UR2.Global Psycho-Spiritual Arts Project is a project of The SacretherapyInstitute – A Not-for-profit 501 C3 organization.Click here to view Unify for Peace with the following hyperlink to the song: https://vimeo.com/1122699053?fl=pl&fe=sh

