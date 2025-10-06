MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a 2024 shooting.

On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of N Street, Northwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Lorenzo Covington of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24159617

###