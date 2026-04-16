Mayor Bowser Reinstates Limited Juvenile Curfew Under New Emergency Order

(Washington, DC) – Today, in response to several weeks of disorderly behavior, including large groups of young people engaging in disruptive activity in the Navy Yard neighborhood, Mayor Muriel Bowser is enacting a limited juvenile curfew for all youth under the age of 18. The new limited curfew is enacted through a public emergency, via Mayor’s Order, as part of the District’s ongoing strategy to address disorderly behavior, prevent violence, and protect public safety.

All youth under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew that begins at 11 pm on April 16, 2026, and every night thereafter, until the expiration of this declared emergency, with the same responsibilities and excepted activities as provided for in the Juvenile Curfew Act of 1995.

Additionally, the Interim Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is authorized to declare a juvenile curfew zone upon his finding that a group of at least nine youth is imminently scheduled to gather, or has gathered, and the safety of the youth, residents, or the public is endangered. Juvenile curfew zones prohibit youth under 18 years old to gather in groups of nine or more beginning at 8 pm.

“The safety of our young people is the most important thing to me as Chief of Police and members of the Metropolitan Police Department,” said Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll. “Curfew zones, and an 11 pm citywide curfew, have been instrumental in keeping our young people safe. MPD will maintain a large presence through the weekend in areas where we have previously seen disorderly activity.”

The District has used the expanded juvenile curfew authorities in a limited and targeted manner as part of a broader strategy to engage youth and prevent crime and disorder. In 2026, the Chief of Police has designated 14 curfew zones lasting no more than three days, resulting in just seven total curfew violations within those zones.

On July 7, 2025, the Council of the District of Columbia enacted emergency legislation introduced by Mayor Bowser, the Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 (D.C. Act 26-104), that temporarily extended the citywide curfew’s applicability to 17-year-olds and to weekend nights. While the extended curfew was successful in reducing fights, violence, and vandalism by young people, the emergency legislation expired on April 15, 2026. The District continues to see the promotion of “Teen Takeovers” on a weekly basis at locations across the District, contributing to large gatherings that can quickly escalate into unsafe situations.

The emergency declared by this Order shall be in effect for 15 calendar days unless rescinded, modified, or extended by Mayor’s Order or subsequent legislation.

Mayor Bowser has continued to adjust the District’s public safety posture, including introducing legislation to update the District’s curfew, and MPD has also increased police presence across neighborhoods to prevent and disrupt negative behavior and strictly enforce laws related to disturbances of the public peace. The District has also supported safe, structured alternatives for young people, including sponsoring late-night activities for teens at Department of Parks and Recreation centers in the Navy Yard and Waterfront neighborhoods.

View the Mayor’s Order.

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