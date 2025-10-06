Improving Brooklyn's Jackie Robinson Parkway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $9.6 million project that enhances safety and improves traffic flow on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Brooklyn. The project reconfigured lanes and made other improvements to the eastbound parkway between Jamaica Avenue and Highland Boulevard to reduce bottlenecks and ease travel along this important commuter artery. The parkway stretches from Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood into Queens and provides connections to the Grand Central Parkway and the Van Wyck Expressway.

“The Jackie Robinson Parkway moves tens of thousands of New Yorkers and the goods they rely on every single day — that's why these investments in safety and traffic improvements are so critical,” Governor Hochul said. “New York has the strongest transportation network in America, and I’ll continue investing in every element of our infrastructure to ensure our roads are safer and more reliable than ever before.”

The project, which began in the spring of 2024, resurfaced the eastbound parkway and added new acceleration lanes to the entrance ramps at Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue. The parkway was also reconfigured to provide two continuous eastbound travel lanes beyond the Highland Boulevard Bridge, negating a previously required merge. Upgraded signage, pavement markings, drainage and lighting were also installed to enhance safety, mobility, and resiliency. Pedestrian accommodations were also improved with the installation of new curb ramps at the intersection of the Jamaica Avenue intersection with the entrance ramp to the eastbound parkway.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Brooklyn and Queens travelers know all too well the difference that quality roads can have as it relates to enhancing the safety of the traveling public, and this recently completed project along the Jackie Robinson Parkway will make their daily journeys a little easier. Smoother roads will also improve the commute for Brooklyn and Queens travelers, offering greater convenience and a more efficient, cost-effective ride for all users of the road.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, these transportation infrastructure upgrades on the Jackie Robinson Parkway enhance safety and improve travel for New Yorkers from Brooklyn to Queens — even while creating jobs and boosting the economy. I am proud to help deliver these major federal dollars to increase safety and improve our roads to be faster and more reliable, and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to strengthening our state’s infrastructure.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to safe, reliable infrastructure that keeps people moving and our economy growing. These upgrades to the Jackie Robinson Parkway will make travel in Brooklyn faster and more dependable, and I’m proud to have delivered federal dollars through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made these improvements possible. I’ll continue fighting to deliver the resources needed to modernize our aging infrastructure and build state-of-the-art transportation systems in New York.”

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, “The improvements to the Jackie Robinson Parkway will make a real difference for thousands of New Yorkers and give Brooklyn and Queens drivers a smoother, safer ride. I was proud to support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is delivering projects like this across New York City and the entire country. These investments are about safer roads, stronger communities, and building an infrastructure system that meets the needs of the future.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “The completion of this project is a major win for Brooklyn and Queens commuters. The Jackie Robinson Parkway is a critical connection for thousands of residents each day, and these improvements will make travel safer, smoother, and more efficient. I commend Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for their commitment to investing in infrastructure that enhances quality of life and strengthens our communities.”

