Exclusive Tents Showcases Palo 32: A Luxury Glamping Story

Exclusive Tents launches its client testimonial series, debuting with Palo 32—an adults-only luxury safari retreat in Texas’ serene Palo Pinto Mountains

Exclusive Tents is the perfect luxury solution”
— Holly
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Tents, the world’s premier manufacturer of luxury tents and glamping accommodations, proudly unveils the first episode in its new client testimonial series. The debut feature highlights Palo 32, an exquisite adults-only luxury safari getaway nestled in the serene Palo Pinto Mountains of Texas.

Palo 32 offers six private safari-style tents designed for couples to unplug, recharge, and reconnect in nature. Each tent features a king-sized bed, en-suite bathroom with copper soaking tub, plunge pool, and expansive deck with sweeping hill country views. Guests can explore hiking trails, biking, and stargazing—or simply relax in quiet seclusion.

Book a stay at Palo 32: www.palo32.com

Proven. Trusted. Built to Last. Palo 32’s story stands as undeniable proof of Exclusive Tents’ excellence and reputation. This video underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to quality, grounded in:

25+ years in business across 50+ countries
Property testimonials that highlight product superiority and collaborative support
A legacy of craftsmanship, innovation, and client-first values

For over 20 years, Exclusive Tents has been the pioneer and global leader in the luxury tent industry—becoming the first choice for developments worldwide seeking ultraluxury glamping structures. Proudly family-owned and defined by their craftsmanship, durability, and exceptional customer service. There is simply no better option for those who want tents that inspire, endure, and elevate every destination. Palo 32’s story is living proof—a celebration of trust earned and quality delivered

Palo 32 Feature Video

