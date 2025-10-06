Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill In Anaheim Hills Gets a Modern Makeover While Honoring 50 + Year Legacy

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill in Anaheim Hills, California The outdoor patio at Rodrigo's Mexican Grill in Anaheim Hills The bar at Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Anaheim Hills (Emily Davis Photography)

Rodrigo’s has reopened its flagship Anaheim Hills location after a major renovation, unveiling a modern new design that honors its legacy since 1977

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill, one of Southern California’s most beloved family-owned dining destinations, reopens its Anaheim Hills restaurant today, Monday, October 6 at 11 a.m. The flagship location now features a completely reimagined look and design, setting the tone for Rodrigo’s nine other area locations. Following an extensive spring and summer renovation, Rodrigo’s welcomes guests back with a refreshed atmosphere that honors its rich history as a local favorite since 1977.

The reimagined Anaheim Hills restaurant introduces a modern design that opens up the dining room with expanded windows, upgraded flooring, refreshed booths, and a range of thoughtfully crafted interior enhancements. Rodrigo’s once again partnered with respected local artist Ross Boss to create multiple murals around the restaurant interior. This updated space not only elevates the dining experience for longtime guests and first-time visitors alike but also sets the blueprint for future renovations across Rodrigo’s nine additional locations throughout Orange County and beyond.

“We are so excited to welcome our Anaheim Hills community back to a restaurant that feels both brand new and warmly familiar,” said Rod Fraser, President of Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill. “This renovation is about creating the best possible environment to enjoy the dishes and hospitality that have defined Rodrigo’s for nearly five decades.”

While the Anaheim Hills restaurant was temporarily closed in April 2025 for construction, fans of Rodrigo’s continued to enjoy their favorite dishes, drinks, and hospitality at nearby locations in Orange, Anaheim, Tustin, and Corona. Many of the Anaheim Hills team members brought their signature service to those restaurants during the renovation, and now they’re excited to return home to welcome guests back this October. The refreshed Anaheim Hills location will kick off with a soft opening throughout the month, inviting the community to experience the updated space and create new memories with family and friends over Rodrigo’s authentic Mexican cuisine.

About Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill - Rooted in over 50 years of Southern California tradition, Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill is more than just a restaurant, it’s a celebration of family, flavor, and community. Founded by the Fraser family, Rodrigo’s blends time-honored family recipes with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and seasonal specials that keep guests coming back for more. From sizzling fajitas to house-made margaritas, every dish is crafted with care and served in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere that feels like home. With locations throughout Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, Rodrigo’s continues to share its passion for authentic Mexican cuisine with generations of loyal guests.

