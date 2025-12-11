ClubSport Aliso Viejo Expands Recovery Amenities

LightStim® Red Light Bed Therabody RecoveryAir Compression HydroMassage Lounge

New recovery amenities include the LightStim® Red Light Bed and ProPanel, CryoLounge+ Chair, HydroMassage Lounge, and Therabody RecoveryAir Compression system

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClubSport in Aliso Viejo is helping Orange County residents stay active and recover smarter this holiday season with new high-end wellness upgrades. The club’s recently enhanced training spaces, upgraded steam rooms, dry saunas, and whirlpools are now complemented by four cutting-edge recovery options, giving members and hotel guests a complete wellness experience.

New Recovery Amenities:

LightStim® Red Light Bed and ProPanel - The FDA-cleared LightStim® Red Light Bed delivers full-body red and infrared LED therapy that helps relieve muscle and joint pain, improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and boost natural collagen and skin tone. Each session also includes the LightStim ProPanel, a targeted treatment protocol to refine pores, reduce fine lines, and even skin tone for a radiant, refreshed complexion. The full-body LightStim is offered as a discounted monthly membership add-on for ClubSport members, as a stand-alone membership for non-members, or as a drop-in option that anyone, including hotel guests, can access — and with its restorative benefits, a LightStim membership is a standout holiday gift for anyone who could use more relaxation and wellness in their routine.

CryoLounge+ Chair - Offers a blend of targeted cold therapy and soothing heat to reduce soreness, ease joint discomfort, and speed up post-workout recovery. Free for ClubSport members and available on a drop-in basis at R Spa to non-members and hotel guests, it’s an efficient, comfortable option for athletes and anyone seeking fast, effective wellness support.

HydroMassage Lounge - Provides a fully customizable warm water massage that relaxes muscles, improves circulation, and eases stress without the need to change clothes. Free for ClubSport members and available on a drop-in basis at R Spa to non-members and hotel guests, it’s perfect for use before or after workouts, or anytime you need to unwind.

Therabody RecoveryAir Compression - The system uses dynamic air pressure to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve muscle fatigue. Free for ClubSport members and available on a drop-in basis at R Spa to non-members and hotel guests, it’s ideal for athletes, runners, or anyone looking to recover faster between workouts.

Alongside these new treatments, ClubSport’s upgraded private men’s and women’s steam rooms, dry saunas, and whirlpools provide deep relaxation and total-body rejuvenation. With these enhancements, ClubSport offers one of the region’s most complete recovery and wellness destinations, helping members and hotel guests move, recover, and relax on their own terms this holiday season. For more information on the new amenities, visit www.clubsports.com/recovery-wellness

This holiday season: move with intention, relax with purpose

“As always, the holidays are packed, but your schedule doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re here to push your limits or simply reset in our Spa area, our latest club upgrades and new amenities make it easier to take care of your body and mind. We want our South OC friends and hotel guests to celebrate progress, embrace balance, and enjoy the journey.”

About Renaissance ClubSport:

What makes Renaissance ClubSport in Orange County truly unique is its rare blend of premier fitness club + boutique hotel + day spa + full-service restaurant + aquatics center, all within a single property. With seamless access to Orange County's vibrant attractions, it is an ideal choice for both travelers and locals.

At the heart of the property is ClubSport—a full-sized, state-of-the-art fitness club. Members and hotel guests have access to expansive strength and cardio floors, a wide range of functional training spaces, basketball and pickleball courts, a 25-yard heated lap pool, and a robust schedule of 95+ weekly group fitness classes, including HIIT, yoga, Pilates, cycling, and more. This is a true fitness destination designed for those who want more than a workout—they want a complete wellness lifestyle.

Alongside the fitness club, Renaissance ClubSport features a refreshed 174-room boutique hotel, perfect for business travelers, staycationers, visiting families, and guests who want the convenience of luxury accommodations with direct access to an elite fitness experience. Guests can elevate their stay with relaxing treatments at R Spa, enjoy fresh California dining at Citrus Fresh Grill & Market, and take advantage of the resort-style pools and outdoor spaces.

Whether you’re a local seeking a world-class fitness environment or a traveler wanting more than a standard hotel stay, Renaissance ClubSport delivers the ultimate blend of wellness, community, and comfort—all in one place.

Conveniently situated just minutes from the 5, 405, and near the 73 toll road. ClubSport is open Monday-Friday from 5 am to 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6 am to 10 pm. Available to residents with a membership and accessible to hotel guests during their stay. Learn more at www.clubsports.com

About Leisure Sports:

Leisure Sports designs, develops, owns, and manages distinctive, high-end fitness resorts and hotels that deliver world-class service, contemporary facilities, and innovative sports and fitness programs. Since the 1980s, Leisure Sports has been on a mission to champion active and healthy lifestyles, delivering innovative sports and fitness programs, contemporary facilities, and top-notch service. We design, develop, own, and manage distinctive, high-end fitness resorts. Our properties combine function with aesthetics and practicality with luxury.

