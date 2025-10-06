Minarah College Students Take Action for the Planet with ‘The Wonderful World of Trees’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable step toward linking education with environmental action, Minarah College has embraced Upschool’s inspiring project “The Wonderful World of Trees”, developed by global educator Gavin McCormack, in partnership with reforestation leader Evertreen. This initiative enables students to transform their learning journey into a tangible gift for the Earth: planting real trees around the world.



Education in Action

Through this unique course, students explore the vital role of trees in sustaining ecosystems and combating climate change. Beyond theory, they take part in meaningful real-world projects—culminating in the collective act of selecting where to plant a forest. Each planted tree becomes a living symbol of their learning, their responsibility, and their hope for a greener planet.

At Minarah College, this initiative has ignited enthusiasm and purpose, showing students that their voices and choices matter on a global scale. Evertreen supports the process by planting the trees, providing GPS coordinates, and creating dedicated landing pages for schools to track their forests and witness their positive impact grow.



A Model for Global Stewardship

The project demonstrates how education can extend far beyond classroom walls, empowering the next generation to take active responsibility for our shared future. With each tree planted, Minarah College students are not only learning about the world—they are helping to change it.

For Media Inquiries:

Upschool Website: https://upschool.co

Evertreen Website: https://evertreen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.