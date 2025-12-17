Macao Orchestra 2025–26 Concert Season presents New Year concert with Fado diva Mariza

MACAU, December 17 - The Macao Orchestra New Year Concert 2026 “Mariza and the Macao Orchestra” will be held on 31 December, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Portuguese Fado superstar Mariza will share the stage with the orchestra in a live performance, interpreting a selection of iconic Fado songs with her captivating voice, offering the audience an artistic feast that transcends musical genres and the boundaries of time and space.

Mariza is an internationally renowned Portuguese Fado icon, known for her unique musical style that fuses Fado with the rhythmic influences of soul, jazz, and gospel. Her powerful voice has moved audiences in prestigious venues around the globe. In collaboration with the Macao Orchestra, she will present a repertoire of both classic and contemporary Fado pieces, enhanced by the rhythms of Cape Verdean morna, rhythm and blues, and musical elements from Brazil, Spain, and Mozambique, offering a Fado feast that is both distinctive in style and richly diverse.

Since her debut in 1999, Mariza has released numerous albums, selling over a million copies worldwide and captivating countless fans. She has been recognized three times as the Best European Artist (World Music) by BBC Radio 3 and her albums Terra and Mundo earned Latin Grammy Award nominations, further cementing her superstar status and musical influence.

The concert will last for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with no interval. Tickets are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network and are priced at MOP400, MOP300, MOP250 and MOP180. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of BOC Macau. For more information about the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season and the electronic version of the concert season booklet, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org or refer to the programme information on the Macau Ticketing Network.