UM Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship holds first expert committee meeting to discuss ‘Health+’ Accelerator Programme

MACAU, December 17 - The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of the University of Macau (UM) held its first expert committee meeting. The meeting focused on the newly launched ‘Health+’ Accelerator Programme, an initiative funded by the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) to promote technology transfer and innovation in the ‘big health’ sector. Committee members spoke highly of the programme’s direction and progress, and provided suggestions on future strategies and ways to translate related research outcomes into real-world applications.

The meeting was chaired by Leung Lai Han, head of CIE and professor in the UM Faculty of Health Sciences, with opening remarks delivered by Ip Kuai Lam, member of the Administrative Committee of FDCT; Xu Jian, vice rector of UM; and David Ai, chairman of the expert committee. Leung presented an overview of CIE’s work and recent progress. She highlighted that the ‘Health+’ Accelerator Programme—Macao’s first accelerator dedicated to the ‘big health’ sector—aims to systematically advance the transformation of high-quality ‘big health’ research achievements in Macao and Hengqin. By supporting proof-of-concept development and market alignment, the programme helps projects bridge the ‘Valley of Death’ between laboratory research and commercialisation, while building resource and investment platforms for start-ups. Committee members and experts engaged in in-depth discussions on the accelerator’s development direction and provided strategies for further improvement, laying a solid foundation for its future implementation and sustainable development.

The first expert committee brings together experts across the industry, academic, research, healthcare, and investment sectors. Members include: Mann Fung, president of Macafex Consulting LLC; Chuck Ng, co-founder of the World Leading Scientists Institute; Choi Kin Wa, president of the Association of Macao Pharmaceutic Products Manufacturer; Huang Xin, vice president of Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd.; Fang Xiaodong, vice president of BGI Research; Hu Yuanjia, director of the Centre for Pharmaceutical Regulatory Sciences and professor in the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS) at UM; Xie Xuebin, deputy director of Kiang Wu Hospital; Wu Song, chairman of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao; and Xu Zhongchao, managing director of CICC Capital and head of the Hengqin Guidance Fund. Lam Chan Seng, senior administrative officer of the Science and Technology Development and Cooperation Department of FDCT; and Chen Xin, director of UM ICMS, also attended the meeting.