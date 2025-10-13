Special Olympics Georgia to Host 2025 State Fall Games

VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is honored to announce that it will host the 2025 State Fall Games on Friday, October 17th, and Saturday, October 18th, in Valdosta, Georgia. Competitions will be held at Freedom Park and additional local venues. SOGA warmly welcomes athletes, coaches, volunteers, and supporters to participate in this meaningful and inspiring event. Athletes will compete in a variety of events, including Bocce, Cycling, Golf, and Softball.The Games will commence with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, October 17th, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Park. The ceremonial Lighting of the Torch will be conducted by members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Executive Council and representatives from local law enforcement. Mayor Scott James will offer a formal welcome, and the 2025 State Fall Games Grand Marshal Nascar Driver Mason Massey will deliver the Opening Declaration to officially inaugurate the Games. All athletes and delegates are invited to enjoy an evening of celebration, which will include a dance and a fireworks display.Athletic competitions will begin earlier that day on Friday, October 17th, at 1:00 p.m., and continue throughout the weekend at various venues. In addition to athletic participation, athletes will have access to one Healthy Athletes discipline—Special Smiles—which offers complimentary dental screenings. Attendees are also encouraged to visit Olympic Town on Saturday, October 18th, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. under the tents on Field 1 at Freedom Park, where a variety of engaging activities will be available for the entire family.Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, Dunwoody Country Club and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank our Platinum State Sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company and Knights of Columbus.Thank you also to the Presenting Sponsors for the 2025 State Fall Games: Lovell Engineering, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), and Mingledorff’s, Inc. Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors, the 2025 State Fall Games would not be possible.About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 19,853 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org

