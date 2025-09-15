Special Olympics Georgia to host the 20th Annual Duck Pluck

Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is excited to host its 20th Annual Duck Pluck on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., live on Facebook!

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us as 10,000 bright yellow rubber ducks—adopted by individuals, businesses, and community partners—gather at the SOGA office in Norcross, GA, all hoping to be one of the lucky few picked. This fun and meaningful event helps raise essential funds to support Special Olympics Georgia athletes, covering the costs for their participation in State Winter, Summer, and Fall Games. Winners of the Duck Pluck will receive VISA gift cards—so don’t miss your chance to win while making a difference!Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow’s Tavern, Dunwoody Country Club and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank our Platinum State Sponsors: Coca-Cola and Knights of Columbus for their continued dedication to our events and their steadfast support of the athletes we proudly serve.Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the 20th Annual Duck Pluck: Rooms to Go Foundation, Winter Construction, and Capitol to Coast Bike Ride. Thank you to all Sponsors for the event including: Inwood Holdings, Waffle House Foundation Inc., Georgia’s Own Foundation, Ecolab Community Corporate, Knights of Columbus Georgia State Council, Mighty Cause, Federal Home Bank of Atlanta, Michael Kors, Lina Ellis and the Westminster Schools, Champion Fire Protection, The Wawa Foundation, Charities Aid Foundation of America, Highwoods Properties, BECA IT Company, Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc., Fidelity Investments, Coventry Health Care, Rise & Restore Home Healthcare, Salvation Private Home Care, David & Sharon Reinking of Charles Schwab, Control Instruments Inc., LCG Associates, Raymond James, General Mills – Your Cause, LLC, GIVE LIVELY Foundation, Inc., and Georgia Fertilizer LLC. The 2025 Duck Pluck would not be possible without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors.About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 19,853 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org

