PtEverywhere Strengthens Leadership and Accelerates Innovation With Strategic Growth Investment

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PtEverywhere , the leading practice management platform for cash-pay physical therapy clinics, today announced a strategic growth investment from Shofner Capital Partners and the appointment of Andrew Shofner as Chief Executive Officer. Shofner joins full-time to guide the company’s next phase of growth, focused on expanding the leadership team, advancing product innovation, and scaling nationwide adoption.Since the investment, PtEverywhere has already strengthened its executive team with the addition of Ryan Eade (Chief Product and Technology Officer), Tobias Rinsche (VP of Marketing), and Ted Josten (VP of Finance). Jonathan Davis (VP of Customer Experience), a key member of the original leadership team, will continue in his role, bringing deep expertise and continuity to the organization. Together, they are accelerating development of new features—particularly in mobile and AI—to help therapists reduce administrative burden and grow their practices.“Physical therapists didn’t enter this profession to be bogged down by administrative work and insurance claims,” said Andrew Shofner, CEO of PtEverywhere. “As more PTs transition from corporate settings to launch independent, cash-based practices, PtEverywhere has become the EMR platform of choice for these modern clinics.”With expanded resources and a reinforced leadership team, PtEverywhere is positioned to expand on its market leadership, broaden its platform capabilities, and empower clinics nationwide to deliver superior care with minimal overhead.“We’re now building on our foundation with strategic investments in technology to enhance our existing workflows and deliver expanded feature functionality,” said Ryan Eade, CPTO of PtEverywhere. “By incorporating AI-driven tools and strengthening our mobile experience, we’re empowering clinics to work more efficiently and effectively—freeing therapists to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional patient care.”About PtEverywhere:PtEverywhere is an all-in-one practice management platform built specifically for rehab therapy clinics. Designed by clinicians, the platform integrates scheduling, documentation, billing, telehealth, messaging, and reporting into a seamless web and mobile experience. PtEverywhere reduces administrative burdens, improves patient communication, and streamlines operations—allowing providers to focus on what matters most: patient care.

