Tractor Tuesday Partners with Heritage Tractor to Bring Inventory from 40 Locations to Daily Deals

Heritage Tractor inventory can now be found on Tractor Tuesday

Tractor Tuesday expands its reach as Heritage Tractor brings its 40-location John Deere inventory to the platform’s growing retail marketplace.

Our mission is to become one of the most visited agricultural retail marketplaces in the country.” — Zach Bosle, CEO

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday , the fast-growing agricultural machinery marketplace, announced a landmark partnership with Heritage Tractor , one of the largest John Deere dealerships in the Midwest. Farmers across the country will now be able to browse and purchase the retail inventory from Heritage Tractor’s 40 locations directly through Tractor Tuesday’s Daily Deals platform.The partnership marks a milestone for Tractor Tuesday, which launched just over a year ago and has quickly earned a reputation for innovation and affordability in an industry seeking more cost-effective ways to connect buyers and sellers.“This is a big step forward for Tractor Tuesday,” said Zach Bosle, CEO of Tractor Tuesday. “Heritage Tractor is a household name in American agriculture. By connecting their extensive inventory to our Daily Deals platform, we’re showing farmers how simple it can be to find what they need, and showing dealers that we’re serious about helping them move equipment in today’s tough economy.”Tractor Tuesday has built dealership-focused tools that make integration seamless, particularly for John Deere dealers. The platform syncs directly with Deere’s inventory systems, reducing listing friction for dealers and providing buyers with a transparent, easy-to-use marketplace.“By blending software innovation with digital publishing, we’re building a platform designed to serve the next generation of equipment buyers and sellers,” Bosle continued. “Our mission is to become one of the most visited farm equipment marketplaces in the country.”As farm margins tighten, dealerships and farmers alike are searching for cost-effective ways to reach buyers. Tractor Tuesday’s zero-commission auction model and expanding Daily Deals marketplace meet that demand by offering flexible, modern sales tools without the heavy overhead of traditional channels.Adding Heritage Tractor’s inventory brings Tractor Tuesday closer to its vision of becoming the go-to digital destination for farm equipment nationwide.ABOUT TRACTOR TUESDAYHeadquartered in Hastings, NE, Tractor Tuesday is an online agricultural machinery marketplace offering zero-commission auctions and retail sales through its Daily Deals platform. Launched in 2024, the company focuses on software innovation, dealership tools, and digital publishing to make farm equipment sales more modern and cost-effective for both farmers and dealers.ABOUT HERITAGE TRACTORHeritage Tractor is a leading John Deere dealership group serving customers across the Midwest with 40 locations in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas. Earlier this year, Heritage Tractor merged Prairie State and Martin Tractor under its brand, making it one of the nation’s top dealerships. Heritage Tractor provides high-quality new and used agricultural equipment, parts, and service, and is dedicated to supporting farmers with reliable machinery and expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.